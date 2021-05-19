1966 Ford Mustang Restomod Hides Massive Powerplant, Costs an Arm and a Leg

Ford presented the first Mustang almost 60 years ago, and here we are today, at its sixth reincarnation. You can ask ten different people how they would rank each generation from best to worst, and you'll probably get 10 different answers. I would choose a 2021 Shelby GT500 and then a 2000 SVT Cobra R, but that's just down to personal taste.
The main reason a first-generation Mustang isn't on the top of my list is that these models usually provide unimpressive horsepower levels. But there's no denying the visual impact of a 1966 Fastback, especially if the paint job is in tip-top shape, and if you get a set of proper wheels to complement the overall look of the vehicle. These 17" rims are built with better performance in mind, even though they look similar to the classic Ford Mag 500 units.
But slow first-generation Mustangs aren't necessarily the norm today, as the restomod scene gains more and more traction. And whoever was in charge of building this Fastback didn't settle for the original 289 unit, which this was equipped with back in the Dearborn, Michigan plant. Instead, a fuel-injected, 5.8-liter V8 was swapped in, and it does have a supercharger attached to it as well. Does the fiberglass hood with twin scoops mean anything to you?
Well, opening that hood and seeing the engine bay might remind you of a 2014 Shelby GT500, that was rated for a massive 662 horsepower. And this isn't even a stock engine, as it now has ARP 2000 pistons, connecting rods, fittings, and a new billet oil pump and gear sprockets among many other upgrades. More capable injectors were also brought in, and the original 2.3-liter supercharger was ditched in favor of a much more spectacular 3.2-liter unit.
As you would expect with such an extensive build, not all the upgrades are mentioned, and even though horsepower figures aren't stated either, I would not at all be surprised if this '66 could keep up with a brand new Shelby GT500, at least when talking about going wide open throttle down a straight section of tarmac. With such a serious power plant in place, a new Tranzilla six-speed manual transmission was also brought into play.
You also get adjustable coil-overs with the deal, and a five-inch aluminum driveshaft, and most importantly, Wilwood 14" disc brakes all around! There is some comfort included, with power steering, and a classy interior complete with plush carpeting, that has some racing finishes to it as well. You know a car means serious business when there's a fire extinguisher mounted inside of it! I've been considering one for my car as well!
Did I mention the racing vibes inside? Just by looking at the Autometer gauges, the G-Force racing belts, the discreet roll-cage in the back, and Carrol Shelby's signature on the dash you can understand that there's some fun to be had driving this, even before firing up the engine. You'll be happy to hear that this car has only been driven for 2,266 miles (3,646 km) since the build was finished, but all that comes for a hefty price. If you want this 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback Restomod to become a part of your collection, you should be prepared to spend $102,995.
But slow first-generation Mustangs aren't necessarily the norm today, as the restomod scene gains more and more traction. And whoever was in charge of building this Fastback didn't settle for the original 289 unit, which this was equipped with back in the Dearborn, Michigan plant. Instead, a fuel-injected, 5.8-liter V8 was swapped in, and it does have a supercharger attached to it as well. Does the fiberglass hood with twin scoops mean anything to you?
Well, opening that hood and seeing the engine bay might remind you of a 2014 Shelby GT500, that was rated for a massive 662 horsepower. And this isn't even a stock engine, as it now has ARP 2000 pistons, connecting rods, fittings, and a new billet oil pump and gear sprockets among many other upgrades. More capable injectors were also brought in, and the original 2.3-liter supercharger was ditched in favor of a much more spectacular 3.2-liter unit.
As you would expect with such an extensive build, not all the upgrades are mentioned, and even though horsepower figures aren't stated either, I would not at all be surprised if this '66 could keep up with a brand new Shelby GT500, at least when talking about going wide open throttle down a straight section of tarmac. With such a serious power plant in place, a new Tranzilla six-speed manual transmission was also brought into play.
You also get adjustable coil-overs with the deal, and a five-inch aluminum driveshaft, and most importantly, Wilwood 14" disc brakes all around! There is some comfort included, with power steering, and a classy interior complete with plush carpeting, that has some racing finishes to it as well. You know a car means serious business when there's a fire extinguisher mounted inside of it! I've been considering one for my car as well!
Did I mention the racing vibes inside? Just by looking at the Autometer gauges, the G-Force racing belts, the discreet roll-cage in the back, and Carrol Shelby's signature on the dash you can understand that there's some fun to be had driving this, even before firing up the engine. You'll be happy to hear that this car has only been driven for 2,266 miles (3,646 km) since the build was finished, but all that comes for a hefty price. If you want this 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback Restomod to become a part of your collection, you should be prepared to spend $102,995.