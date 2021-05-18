2006 Saleen S281SC Is One of 29 Extreme Convertibles, Packs a Low-Mileage Punch

Generation Z (a.k.a. Gen Z or the zoomers) came after the well-known Millennials as the first “digital natives.” But it seems humans are not the only ones that get this label, as Mecum Auctions probably thinks it’s cool to apply it on cars as well. But not just any vehicle fits the bill, as it turns out.
Dana Mecum’s 34th Original Spring Classic Indy is well on its way (May 14th through 22nd) at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana, but it’s not too late to discover yet another interesting collection of rides thoroughly prepared to go under the hammer.
We’ve seen Road Runners appear from the outlandish "Charlie Thomas Estate Collection" (including both classic and new Mustangs, as well as many other cool models), and another Saleen can even be considered for its New Age attire if "The Meticulous Mustangs and More Collection" has anything to say about it.
Now it’s time to witness The Gen Z Muscle Car Collection’s finest. Among the many Camaro representatives, there’s also a rather uncommon 2006 Ford Mustang Saleen S281SC Extreme Convertible whose crimson finish made it impossible for us not to take an interest in finding out more about what makes it tick.
According to the description, we’re dealing not only with the 69th car produced by Saleen (according to Mecum) but also one of just 29 examples ever built, a true “low production, low-mile powerhouse.” The Extreme label isn’t a joke either, because this Ford Mustang was the recipient of the finest Saleen treatment back then. All of its traits have been preserved very well because it has only traveled for 1,132 miles (1,822 km) during its lifetime.
Other compelling highlights, besides the Redfire paint job and original window sticker, naturally include the 4.6-liter V8 engine that was treated to a Saleen Series VI integrated TwinScrew supercharger to raise the power to 550 ponies and 500 lb-ft (678 Nm), along with a raft of Saleen parts inside and (above all) outside.
With an original purchase price of $86k, it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary to see this collectible hit above the current estimate of $70 to $90k.
