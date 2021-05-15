1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Sees First Daylight in Decades, Has Numbers-Matching V8

More on this:

1 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Parked in the Forest Needs Total Restoration

2 Fighter Jet Gray 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Up for Grabs With 82-Miles on 5.0L V8

3 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Takes on Tuned S197 Mustang GT, Neither Car Backs Down

4 2021 Ford Bronco and Mustang Mach 1 Won't Be a Common Sight Because One Is RHD

5 Why the 2021 Mustang Mach 1 Is the Perfect Alternative to the Discontinued GT350