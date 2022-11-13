14-Year-Old Bitcoin Millionaire Flaunts Expensive Car Collection That He Can’t Even Drive

We often hear about the hidden dangers of social media, and this story is perhaps a good reason for the repeated warnings to take it with a grain (or two) of salt. This is the story of a 14-year-old Bitcoin millionaire who already owns an expensive car collection, even though he’s not allowed to drive them yet.
If only we were all this lucky. Haziq Nasri from Malaysia claims he built an entire business empire worth millions of dollars by trading in cryptocurrency – Bitcoin, in particular. And here we sat, laughing at those who believed crypto was the future. Nasri says he’s just 14 years old and got started in the crypto game a few years ago.
Regardless of what the rest of the world thinks of crypto, Nasri has made a fortune from it, and he reportedly has the car collection to prove it. In a video posted earlier this year, he shows off that budding car collection; it is the same video that now sits at over 5 million views and which has turned him into a viral star, and in the process, helped him build a following with which he can share his passion for cars.
“Let's show off my automobile collection as a 14-year-old bitcoin millionaire,” he says. The first vehicle is not worthy of the millionaire status, since it’s a Toyota IQ that was “cheap,” about half a Bitcoin. But if you think he was able to purchase it when he was just 10 years old, which is what he claims, you get a new appreciation of its inclusion in the video.
Next up is a Range Rover Sport Autobiography, a blue Ferrari FF, and a yellow Lamborghini Aventador, and Nasri mentions that the open spot is for a Chevrolet Camaro that would be delivered soon. If it was, he never showed it on the same platform, but he did say that he sold the Aventador right after he got a new Lamborghini Murcielago.
Being able to buy any car at 14, let alone four of them in a span of four years, is impressive. But back to the warning in the first paragraph, not all that glitters is gold on social media, and even many of Nasri’s followers are calling him out for his BS.
A self-made millionaire with an expensive collection wouldn’t live in what looks like a rather small terraced house, and he would probably not spend this kind of money on cars when he can’t even drive any of them, because he’s not of age yet. Then, there’s the mention that “Every car you see here is not mine” included in his bio, which seems to point that he’s probably neither a car collector nor actually a millionaire. That’s not stopping him from pretending to be both, though – so you decide who and what to believe.
Regardless of what the rest of the world thinks of crypto, Nasri has made a fortune from it, and he reportedly has the car collection to prove it. In a video posted earlier this year, he shows off that budding car collection; it is the same video that now sits at over 5 million views and which has turned him into a viral star, and in the process, helped him build a following with which he can share his passion for cars.
“Let's show off my automobile collection as a 14-year-old bitcoin millionaire,” he says. The first vehicle is not worthy of the millionaire status, since it’s a Toyota IQ that was “cheap,” about half a Bitcoin. But if you think he was able to purchase it when he was just 10 years old, which is what he claims, you get a new appreciation of its inclusion in the video.
Next up is a Range Rover Sport Autobiography, a blue Ferrari FF, and a yellow Lamborghini Aventador, and Nasri mentions that the open spot is for a Chevrolet Camaro that would be delivered soon. If it was, he never showed it on the same platform, but he did say that he sold the Aventador right after he got a new Lamborghini Murcielago.
Being able to buy any car at 14, let alone four of them in a span of four years, is impressive. But back to the warning in the first paragraph, not all that glitters is gold on social media, and even many of Nasri’s followers are calling him out for his BS.
A self-made millionaire with an expensive collection wouldn’t live in what looks like a rather small terraced house, and he would probably not spend this kind of money on cars when he can’t even drive any of them, because he’s not of age yet. Then, there’s the mention that “Every car you see here is not mine” included in his bio, which seems to point that he’s probably neither a car collector nor actually a millionaire. That’s not stopping him from pretending to be both, though – so you decide who and what to believe.
@haziqnasreey My full car collection as a 14 year old bitcoin millionaire! bütün dediyim papaq idi! #fyp? #fypmalaysia #antworten ? Chill Day - LAKEY INSPIRED