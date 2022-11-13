Buckle Up-Drag Racing Finale on Sunday Is for All the Marbles

Qualifying is over and done with and now as Sunday eliminations loom, the fields are set for the Final day of the NHRA season that will culminate in crowning the champions in Top Fuel, Funny Car, and Pro Stock Motorcycle.
Brittany Force, Top Fuel's queen and current points leader continued here hot hand by dominating qualifying again on Saturday. In the process, she extended her lead over second-place Justin Ashley to 26 points heading into final eliminations on Sunday. She is at the top of qualifying for the tenth time this season and 42nd of her career.
For his part, Ashley was able to put four good runs together but could only manage a tenth place qualifying spot meaning he will face 3-time world champion Antron Brown in Sunday's first round.
Funny Car's leader Robert Hight who now holds a 57-point lead over Matt Hagan and Ron Capps only managed to secure the No.4 qualifying spot behind Hagan, Cruz Pedregon, and Capps leading the way.
Capps came out of nowhere on his final run in Q4 by rocketing to a track record 337.33 mph (542.88 kp/h) vaulting him to the top qualifier spot.
The Pro Stock qualifying field is led by Troy Coughlin Jr. who nudged Greg Anderson from the top spot in pursuit of taking second place in the championship away from teammate Aaron Stanfield. Erica Enders struggled throughout qualifying on Saturday, but has already laid claim to the NHRA Pro Stock championship for 2022.
In Pro Stock Motorcycle, nobody could match Angelle Sampey's track record run from Friday but several riders came close. Points leader Matt Smith looks poised to pick up his sixth championship as he qualified in second followed by Joey Gladstone.
Four-time world champ will not race on Sunday for the first time since 2007 after suffering an electrical issue that caused him to miss all four qualifying runs.
For his part, Ashley was able to put four good runs together but could only manage a tenth place qualifying spot meaning he will face 3-time world champion Antron Brown in Sunday's first round.
Funny Car's leader Robert Hight who now holds a 57-point lead over Matt Hagan and Ron Capps only managed to secure the No.4 qualifying spot behind Hagan, Cruz Pedregon, and Capps leading the way.
Capps came out of nowhere on his final run in Q4 by rocketing to a track record 337.33 mph (542.88 kp/h) vaulting him to the top qualifier spot.
The Pro Stock qualifying field is led by Troy Coughlin Jr. who nudged Greg Anderson from the top spot in pursuit of taking second place in the championship away from teammate Aaron Stanfield. Erica Enders struggled throughout qualifying on Saturday, but has already laid claim to the NHRA Pro Stock championship for 2022.
In Pro Stock Motorcycle, nobody could match Angelle Sampey's track record run from Friday but several riders came close. Points leader Matt Smith looks poised to pick up his sixth championship as he qualified in second followed by Joey Gladstone.
Four-time world champ will not race on Sunday for the first time since 2007 after suffering an electrical issue that caused him to miss all four qualifying runs.