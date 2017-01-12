autoevolution
LIVE:  2017 North American International Auto Show Coverage  

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon to Debut at 2017 New York Auto Show

 
12 Jan 2017, 6:32 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Demon isn’t a new thing for the Dodge brand. In the ‘70s, the Demon moniker was used for the third-generation Dart. Then there’s the Dodge Demon two-seat roadster concept presented in 2007. Now, however, FCA’s Dodge brand brought back the Demon nameplate for the most badass Challenger variant of them all.
Slated to debut at the 2017 New York Auto Show in April, the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is “Dodge’s new ultimate performance halo.” I’m not making this up. In other words, the 707 horsepower Hellcat will be outperformed by the upcoming Demon, in one way or another.

"Domestic. Not Domesticated,” is how the Demon is marketed. And now, time for a spoiler alert: the Demon will pack a widebody kit and very wide tires.

Previously believed to be called ADR (American Drag Racer), this bad boy here is also rumored to boast all-wheel-drive. Let us make a quick recap: wider body, wide tires, all-wheel-drive, at least 707 horsepower from a 6.2-liter blown HEMI V8. That, ladies and gentlemen, is a recipe for a drag racing warrior. Mind you, Dodge hasn’t confirmed if the Demon will go AWD, as yours truly speculated in this story. Here’s Tim Kuniskis, the FCA head of passenger car brands, giving us the lowdown on the Challenger Demon:

“Most cars attempt to be everything to everybody. Then there are the rare few that revel in a single objective, rendering them totally irresistible to a subculture. The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is conceived, designed and engineered for a subculture of enthusiasts who know that a tenth is a car and a half second is your reputation." It's obvious what he's referring to, isn't?

These being said, take a look at the first of twelve video teasers until the new model is set to debut in NY. Indeed, ladies and gents, the ferocious animated Hellcat has transformed into something more ominous than a picnic in a graveyard. On that note, Hellcat owners have plenty of reasons to be worried.

From what Dodge let it slip until this moment in time, there’s no shadow of a doubt that the all-new Demon will be a quicker machine than the Hellcat.

And the new muscle car king, that is.

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon AWD Dodge Challenger SRT Demon widebody Dodge Challenger Dodge 2017 New York Auto Show
press release
 
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
 

Our DODGE Testdrives:

2015 Dodge Charger R/T78
2015 Dodge Journey60
DODGE Challenger SRT8 39282
2014 SRT Viper84
DODGE Journey 54