2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon to Debut at 2017 New York Auto Show

Demon isn’t a new thing for the Dodge brand. In the ‘70s, the Demon moniker was used for the third-generation Dart
. Then there’s the Dodge Demon two-seat roadster concept presented in 2007. Now, however, FCA’s Dodge brand brought back the Demon nameplate for the most badass Challenger variant of them all.
Slated to debut at the 2017 New York Auto Show in April, the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is “Dodge’s new ultimate performance halo.”
I’m not making this up. In other words, the 707 horsepower Hellcat will be outperformed by the upcoming Demon, in one way or another.
"Domestic. Not Domesticated,”
is how the Demon is marketed. And now, time for a spoiler alert: the Demon will pack a widebody kit and very wide tires.
Previously believed to be called ADR (American Drag Racer)
, this bad boy here is also rumored to boast all-wheel-drive
. Let us make a quick recap: wider body, wide tires, all-wheel-drive, at least 707 horsepower from a 6.2-liter blown HEMI V8. That, ladies and gentlemen, is a recipe for a drag racing warrior. Mind you, Dodge hasn’t confirmed if the Demon will go AWD
, as yours truly speculated in this story. Here’s Tim Kuniskis, the FCA head of passenger car brands, giving us the lowdown on the Challenger Demon:
“Most cars attempt to be everything to everybody. Then there are the rare few that revel in a single objective, rendering them totally irresistible to a subculture. The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is conceived, designed and engineered for a subculture of enthusiasts who know that a tenth is a car and a half second is your reputation."
It's obvious what he's referring to, isn't?
These being said, take a look at the first of twelve video teasers until the new model is set to debut in NY. Indeed, ladies and gents, the ferocious animated Hellcat has transformed into something more ominous than a picnic in a graveyard. On that note, Hellcat owners
have plenty of reasons to be worried.
From what Dodge let it slip until this moment in time, there’s no shadow of a doubt that the all-new Demon will be a quicker machine than the Hellcat
.
And the new muscle car king, that is.