2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Looks Devilish In First Official Photo

Slated to be revealed in all its glory this coming week at the 2017 New York Auto Show
, the most powerful road-going Dodge of all time has the looks to kill and the performance to thrill. Though it may look as if someone dressed the Hellcat with Liberty Walk-inspired bits and bobs, the devil is in actually in the details.
The wide bodykit definitely transforms the way the Challenger looks, a stance enhanced by massive drag radials produced by Nitto specifically for this application. Measuring an astounding 315/40 R18
at all four corners, this fellow here boasts the widest front tires of any production car ever.
Then there's the front. Not only it features two Air Catcher headlamps for additional suck-squeeze-bang-blow, but the hood is augmented by a larger than 45 square inch Air Grabber cold air intake. If the Challenger SRT Demon had a voice, it’d tell us, “I am the real deal, so get that damn car out of my way unless you don’t want me to go all out and smoke you into oblivion.”
And all out, as it happens, is what the Demon is all about. Not only does it pack a supercharged HEMI V8 under the hood, but the 6.2-liter is capable of running on 100-octane racing fuel. At the press of a button
, the change from 91 premium gas to 100-plus blend will “see big changes in elapsed time.”
Weight is another thing the Demon has going for it, or should I say the lack of it considering that it’s lighter than the Hellcat
. As per its creator, the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is 215 pounds lighter than the Hellcat. That works out to approximately 4,240 pounds. It’s still a heavy car, but don’t forget that the fourth-gen Challenger has always been on the fat side.
After an excruciatingly long teaser campaign, Dodge will finally reveal all there is to know about the Challenger SRT Demon
on April 11. Until then, this official photograph of the bad boy muscle car will have to make do.