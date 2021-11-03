Zeus Electric Chassis and SylvanSport To Drop Full-Electric RV As New Industry Standard

Folks, you may have heard of a company known as Zeus Electric Chassis. If you haven't, they're a team out of Minnesota with the ability to create heavy-duty electric vehicles that are workforce-ready. From construction sites to firefighting and even fright hauling, the future will see more Zeus vehicles.
Speaking of the future, one place where we will be seeing the Zeus name is alongside an RV manufacturer that's also hitting the ground running in a competitive market, SylvanSport. Yes, the same SylvanSport which builds the explosive Go camper trailer and the up-and-coming Vast adventure trailer.
Together, these two teams have announced the beginning of a collaboration that will basically change the face of RVing forever, yielding 100% electric campers. Heck, how many RV manufacturers are out there with a fully electric mobile home? You should be pressed very hard to find one.
This brings us to the vehicle concept in question. Sadly, at this time, the creation before you is just a concept, but if things keep on rolling as they have until now, you can expect to see a working prototype sometime in 2022.
Leading the Charge," but I doubt that will also be the launch name; maybe something shortened, perhaps just "Charge?"
Now, the press release doesn't say which of Zeus' chassis' will be used, but it may be the plain Class 3 truck by the looks of it. However, knowing the nature of the RV industry, maybe it'll be possible to choose which chassis you want. After all, if you're a manufacturer, you want to cover as much of a customer base as possible. This means covering different needs and wants; building a customizable vehicle.
Overall, the RV is planned with a length of 25 feet (7.62 meters), a width of 7.75 feet (2.37 meters), and a height of 10 feet (3.05 meters). All that's then set on AWD military-grade axles with independent front and rear coil spring suspension. To top it all off, 290 horsepower will generate 3,000 ft-lbs (4,067 Nm) of torque. Think about that for a second.
With a GVWR of 14,000 lbs (6,350 kg), 400 miles (643 kilometers) of range will be available to future drivers. Even though the specifics haven't yet been revealed, the camper will take advantage of level 2 and DC Fast charging. How long you'll have to pull over for a full charge hasn't yet been revealed.
similar build to the all-new Vast trailer.
Why? Well, all we know is that the habitat will be available in grey or green composite. The only other composite construction that SylvanSport is working on is the Vast. Looking at the two, you can understand how I've conceived this idea.
Even though images and renderings of the interior have not been created or just released, one image in the gallery does show an elevated exterior galley. Again, a feature that's being used in the Vast. The dual-kayak rack is a signature of the Vast too.
We're still waiting on pricing for this trinket, but you can expect to pay quite a bit considering it's sort of flagship of the up-and-coming industry.
