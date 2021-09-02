Innovative Electric RV Set to Conquer the Roads With 290 HP and 400-Mile Range

With electric vehicles and electric two-wheelers slowly but surely taking over the market, it’s not surprising that this trend is reaching the outdoor segment as well. Recreational vehicles (RVs) that ditch the diesel engine for a battery-electric system are just starting to emerge but have the potential to quickly become more popular than conventional versions.
Two companies have joined forces to bring an innovative all-electric RV to the market. One of them is Zeus Electric Chassis, a work truck chassis manufacturer, and the other is Sylvansport, a popular name in the outdoor segment, with a wide range of adventure trailers, outdoor gear, and camping accessories.
They have announced their collaboration for a purpose-built, fully-electric RV, under the slogan “Leading the Charge.” Since the project is just in its beginning stages, full details about the innovative RV are not yet available, but what we know so far sounds exciting.
With a 25-foot (7.6 meters) length and 10-foot (3 meters) height, the future electric RV also boasts a gross weight of 14,000 lbs (6,350 kg). Liquid-cooled A/C induction motors will power the RV, delivering up to 290 HP with 3,000 ft-lb (4,067 Nm) of torque. The vehicle will also be equipped with military-grade axles for an all-wheel drive, plus independent front and rear coil spring suspension.
With DC fast charging and Level 2 charging, the Sylvansport RV is designed to provide an impressive range of up to 400 miles (644 km). In terms of design, the company announced that the vehicle will be available in a composite construction with two color options, green and grey. From what the renderings show, it looks like it’s going to include several functional features such as a rear ladder and an exterior table, plus enough room for two boats to be attached to the exterior side wall.
Zeus Electric Chassis and Sylvansport are currently working on bringing their powerful electric RV to life, due to be launched in 2022.
