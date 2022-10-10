Yung Miami Traveled Like a Queen in a Maybach Landaulet While in New York With Diddy

New York City is one of the top cities in the world to visit, with lots of things to see and visit. And, although they weren't there for the first time, Diddy and Yung Miami made their experience even more luxurious with a Maybach Landaulet.
Sean "Diddy" Combs is one of the most popular names in the music industry, so there's no surprise he'd get to enjoy some of the best experiences when traveling. Since he and City Girls' Yung Miami arrived in New York City, they have had several impressive cars at their disposal, courtesy of Top Gear Imports dealership. The NY-based dealership has an inventory filled with custom, one-of-one exotics, which they offered to Diddy during his trip.
First, as he arrived, he posed with a custom Mercedes-AMG G 63 that has been modified and turned into a Cabriolet. Not long after, he switched to a classic, a silver Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing.
But if that is more than enough for a regular person during one's trip, it's certainly not the case for Diddy and Yung Miami. In a new post shared on the City Girl's Instagram account, we see that the two of them made the most of their trip to New York in the back seat of a Maybach Landaulet. Although they both own a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, and Diddy has ridden in a Maybach 62 before, this one is exclusivity at its best, with only 8 units ever built.
The vehicle, which was based on the Maybach 62S, revived the classic landaulet car body style, popular in the 20s and 30s. It was powered by a 6.0-liter V12 engine which the German company developed alongside specialists from AMG, putting out 612 horsepower (620 ps) and a huge amount of torque, 738 lb-ft or 1,001 Nm, sent to the rear wheels via a five-speed automatic transmission.
The Maybach Landaulet is all about luxury and comfort, with a sliding soft top that allows the passengers in the back seat to take in the sun or just admire the views unobstructed by the roof. And it doesn’t get more luxurious than this for Yung Miami and Diddy.
