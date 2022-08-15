Young Guy Turns Ordinary Preowned Tiny House on Wheels Into a Vibrant Home

The tiny house movement, with its promise of freedom and mobility, has enthralled people from all walks of life and of all ages. The low cost of tiny houses compared to conventional homes makes them attractive to all generations. And while the trend might seem a product of the millennial generation, Gen-Zers are equally interested in homes that they can pick up and move wherever their heart desires.
Case in point, this young man named Derek who bought an affordable preowned tiny house in Portland, Oregon, for $26,000 and customized it to his liking. The result is a lively space that shows his creative side and incorporates everything he needs to continue to live comfortably as an urban dweller.
Derek thought the 22-foot-long (6.7-meter) home on wheels was a bit bland and uninspiring in its initial state, so he decided to breathe some life into it by painting it in bright, cheerful colors both on the outside and the inside. He also added some decorative pieces that are sure to make the house stand out from the crowd, like Jackie, a stylish skeleton, or a hanging art piece that mimics a window.
The young man also customized the tiny house on wheels to better accommodate his pets. When he moved into the house, he had a cat, so he built a cat bridge from loft to loft. Now, he has a dog pet and built him a dog bedroom inside the storage stairs.
The tiny house is quite spacious, and this is because the vertical space is completely maximized. The house has three lofts and plenty of storage space above the pantry. Derek uses one of the smaller lofts in the house, which feature a queen bed, as both bedroom and living area, while the main loft serves as his closet. The third loft is used for storage.
Affordable housing is not easy to come by in big cities, so the 23-year-old figured a tiny house on wheels would allow him to become a homeowner and go to college. Derek, who lost his mom to cancer, paid for the preowned tiny home with money he got from his mother’s life insurance.
“I love this house and feel such an attachment to it. It doesn’t remind me of my mom but makes me feel that same sort of comfort, kind of like an extension of her in a way,” he says.
