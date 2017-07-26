Yeti-Killer Skoda Karoq Finally Starts Production

Back in May, Skoda revealed the new Yeti, which is now called the Karoq. This slight awkward-looking crossover that doesn't know how many headlights it wants to have has entered production this week, and will deliveries are scheduled for October.

At least that's what the press releases say, because we've seen some German dealerships listing cars way sooner than expected. Anyway, what are you supposed to know about the Karoq besides the fact that it's difficult to pronounce?Well, it's the smaller brother of the Kodiaq. It's classed as a compact car and measures 4,382 mm in length, is 1,841 mm wide, and 1,605 mm high. Those proportions are basically identical to the SEAT Ateca . Also identical are two wheelbases: 2,638 mm or 2,630 with. Why the difference? Because themodels get a rigid rear axle. So there's something that was downgraded compared from the Yeti But everything else seems to be a little better. For example, it boasts up to 1,630 liters of trunk space with all the seats down or 521 liters with them in place. And the engines are either more powerful, more economical or both. The range kicks off with 115versions of the 1.6or 1.0 TSI and ends with the 190 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque from a 2.0-liter TDI. While most journalists will recommend buying the 1.5 TSI, the average 2.0 TDI is sure to be more popular, at least for a while.While the Octavia was the first Skoda with Internet, the Karoq marks the debut of digital dashboards. The Czech brand uses the same 12.3-inch optional display as Volkswagen and Audi, but the graphics are different.“The start of series production for the new Skoda Karoq is an important milestone for the entire company and, of course, for our workforce at the Kvasiny plant in particular,” said Michael Oeljeklaus, Skoda Board Member for Production and Logistics. “Over recent months, the entire team has prepared intensively for our new SUV model going into production."