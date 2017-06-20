autoevolution

Skoda Element Is An Electric Citigo Without Doors Or A Roof

20 Jun 2017, 10:32 UTC ·
Every now and then, Skoda treats us to a concept vehicle designed and built by students attending the brand’s vocational school. For 2017, the car is based on the Citigo, and it’s more of a beach buggy than an urban dweller.
Christened by its 21 creators Element, the concept embodies approximately 1,500 hours of work. The project started in October 2016, and as you can tell from the photos, the Skoda Element is a strict two-seater with jacked-up suspension and no roof whatsoever. “Quirky” is the word that best defines what the pride and joy of the 17- and 18-year-old trainees.

Oh, and by the way, it also happens to be a full-on electric vehicle. “Electromobility is not just a temporary trend – it is the future,” said student Daniel Launa. “That’s why we have opted to build a car with an electric drive system.” The powertrain, as expected, is an 82-PS (60 kW) electric motor sourced from the Volkswagen e-Up!. The battery offers up to 112 miles of range from 18.7 kWh capacity.

Being a one-off concept developed by up-and-coming Skoda employees, the Element doesn’t feature any doors whatsoever, cementing its beach buggy image. The thing, however, is that those wheels and choice of tires aren’t exactly suited for driving on loose, fluffy sand as you’d find at the beach.

The fourth Skoda concept developed by apprentices has a dark side to it, though. Without further beating around the bush, Skoda has pulled the plug on the Citigo, confirming that the city car won’t receive a second generation. The reason is sales, which lag behind those of the Volkswagen up! and the rest of the Skoda lineup. For reference, the automaker managed to sell only 40,700 units in 2016. The Yeti, by comparison, moved 95,600.

In the near future, the plan for Skoda is to offer as many crossovers as it can. Following the launch of the Kodiaq and the Yeti-replacing Karoq, the Mlada Boleslav-based company will add two more utility vehicles to its lineup: the “Model Q” and “Kodiaq Coupe.”
