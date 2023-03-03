XXL 2024 Honda ‘Grand’ Pilot Represents a Quick Digital Response to Grand Highlander

The Japanese automaker had a great year across the U.S. market in 2022, but the competition is not sitting idle, and Honda had better step up their game if they want to keep the momentum going, even if only virtually.
Last year, Honda presented the all-new HR-V, now larger and based on the latest Civic underpinnings – prompting the company to market the model as the first-ever ZR-V internationally. They also outed the all-new compact best-seller CR-V crossover SUV, along with the Civic Type R hot hatchback of a street rocket. And the mid-size fans also had a couple of things to look forward to – aka the eleventh Accord sedan along with the fourth iteration of the family-oriented, three-row Pilot CUV, now also with a rugged TraiSport trim.
This year they are a bit more outrageous, though, judging by the most recent introduction – a mid-engined 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid racer, which is probably the craziest CUV build we have ever seen from them, judging by the 800+ ponies and IndyCar V6 hybrid DNA! So, they should keep the momentum flowing, as rivals have taken up the task of throwing it off the sales pedestal. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a couple of eloquent examples.
First, Mazda recently presented the 2024 CX-90 as a new crossover SUV with three-row seating as their second vehicle (following the international CX-60) using the company’s new RWD and AWD Skyactiv architecture with longitudinal engines. And it rocks things like a Skyactiv-D for Australia or 323-hp PHEV variant, plus a genuinely nice mild-hybrid 3.3-liter inline-six e-Skyactiv G mill. Secondly, Toyota directly responded to the new Honda Pilot menace with the 2024 Grand Highlander.
With space for seven or eight people on board (plus seven carry-on suitcases behind the third row), the TNGA-K-based Highlander with a longer wheelbase and design cues borrowed from the larger Sequoia SUV is also motivated by lots of turbo ponies, and up to 362 hybrid hp when equipped with the top Hybrid Max powertrain. Meanwhile, the mid-size Honda Pilot has a smaller overall length (200.2 in/5,085 mm compared to 201.4 in/5,116 mm) and a singular, bigger 3.5-liter V6 under the hood. But it also comes with lesser power – its 285 hp compares better with the 2024 Grand Highlander’s base 2.4-liter turbo option that churns out 265 hp rather than with the Hybrid Max variant.
So, what could Honda do to mitigate the peril? Well, if you ask someone from across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators – such as the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, there is just one course of virtual action. Thus, their resident pixel master has imagined the CGI looks of the unreleased and unannounced 2024 Honda ‘Grand’ Pilot. The extra-long Honda would naturally receive a full-size third row and the renderings include not just the ubiquitous unofficial color reel, but also a quick peek at the new interior arrangement.
