World’s Most Powerful Muscle Car Stays the Same for 2022, With One Exception

That makes this particular muscle car rather old as well, at least theoretically, as from time to time updates have been made in order to keep the car relevant in a fast- and ever-changing market. Last year, for instance, we got the SRT Super Stock, and a 50th Anniversary Package to go with a bunch of Challenger models.
Those who were expecting something at least as exciting to be in the works for the 2022 model year are probably in for a big disappointment. But let’s take things slowly.
First up, the Challenger will continue to be the “world’s quickest, fastest and most powerful muscle car” in 2022 as well. And that’s owed to the top of the range SRT Super Stock version, which will be kept for 2022 packing the same 6.2-liter HEMI V8 deployed on the SRT Hellcat Redeye, only developing 807 hp (797 for the Redeye). The HEMI V8 is also used under the hood of the SRT Hellcat, where it develops 717 horsepower.
The engine range is greater than this potent powerplant, tough, and comprises three more choices. As an entry-level we get for the new model year the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 (fitted on the SXT, SXT AWD, GT and GT AWD models), followed by the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 that is to be found on the R/T.
Dodge will continue to offer the Challenger in 2022 with a choice of nine models, not including their respective widebody variants. 13 exterior colors are on the table, ranging from Frostbite and F8 Green to Triple Nickel and White Knuckle. For the interior, just five color combinations are offered, ranging from the plain and simple black to the more pretentious sepia.
All of the above might seem eerily familiar, and that’s because there nothing really new in there. As said, Dodge sticks to the successful recipe for the new model year for this vehicle, just as it did with its four-door sibling.
And just as it did with the Charger, the carmaker did think something entirely new should be added to the mix, as to keep people on their toes. Sadly, that something is nothing more than the Deluxe security alarm.
As for price changes, Dodge said nothing, and hopefully there will be none. At the time of writing, the Dodge configurator still lists the 2021 model year as available, and the 2022 is nowhere in sight.
For reference, the current lineup opens up with the STX, which can be had from $29,065, and closes with the mighty SRT Hellcat Redeye, which sells for a hell of a lot more, starting at $73,065.
You can find the full list of available details for the 2022 version of the Challenger in the press release section below this text.
