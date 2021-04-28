Wild One MAX Is a Real-Life Tamiya Toy, a Mighty e-Buggy You Can Drive Legally

The Little Car Company, the maker of such luxury collectibles as Bugatti Baby II and the Aston Martin DB5 Junior, is here to cater to the kid in you. Literally so: the company’s upcoming mini-car will be an overgrown version of a popular toy back in the mid-’80s, the Tamiya Wild One R/C kit car.
The mini-car is technically an electric off-road buggy that can be rendered road-legal if the owner desires it. There will be a standard version, with upgrades possible for an extra charge, but the entire experience of owning one will be similar to that delivered by the Tamiya toy, down to the sticker sheets owners can order as extras.
Wild One, the toy, was released in 1985 and remains, to this day, the brand’s most iconic model. In 2021, it was re-released to great acclaim, and that alone should speak volumes for its popularity. In other words, there’s a market for a real-life version, comprised of the kids who grew up with the toy and who, now done playing with toys, might want to be able to drive it.
Wild One MAX is delivered ready for assembly, just like the toy that inspired it. It measures 3.5 meters in length (137.8 inches), 1.8 meters in width (70.8 inches), and weighs around 250 kg (551 pounds), so assembly on the kitchen table is out of the question. MAX has a spaceframe chassis with four-wheel coil-over suspension, 15” off-road tires, Brembo hydraulic disc brakes on each corner, and regen braking for maximized range.
Power comes from two rear motors with a peak power output of 4 kW (5.5 bhp) and a single 2kWh PowerPack battery pack. The motors will take the MAX to a top speed of 48 kph (30 mph), while the battery is good for an estimated range of 45 km (20 miles). As with every other EV, the range is highly dependent on various factors, from driving style and terrain, the weather, and the driver’s weight. The good news is that The Little Car Company says the range can be increased with Hop Ups, which are upgrades that the original toy also offered.
Inside the cabin, the standard version of the MAX offers a three-point seat belt on an adjustable composite seat, digital gauges and a racing steering wheel, plus enough space to fit a driver that's between 160 cm (5’ 3”) and 195 cm (6’ 5”) tall. Multiple driving modes will be included in the standard package (the company only mentions Novice, Eco, and Race), and others will be available as upgrades.
Electric Vehicle (NEV) in the United States. Other Hop Ups can see your mighty but cute off-road buggy fit with better suspension and brakes, different tires, mudguards, or even capable of topping the 48 kph (30 mph) max speed on the standard version.
Wild One MAX is currently in development, which is probably the only bad news here. The good news is that The Little Car Company is taking reservations for build slots, with £100 ($139) refundable deposits. The MAX will be delivered next year, with a price tag of £6,000 ($8,250) plus taxes, which is probably the second piece of bad news if you can’t afford to make your childhood dreams come true by getting to drive the R/C toy kit you played with as a kid.
The mini-car is technically an electric off-road buggy that can be rendered road-legal if the owner desires it. There will be a standard version, with upgrades possible for an extra charge, but the entire experience of owning one will be similar to that delivered by the Tamiya toy, down to the sticker sheets owners can order as extras.
Wild One, the toy, was released in 1985 and remains, to this day, the brand’s most iconic model. In 2021, it was re-released to great acclaim, and that alone should speak volumes for its popularity. In other words, there’s a market for a real-life version, comprised of the kids who grew up with the toy and who, now done playing with toys, might want to be able to drive it.
Wild One MAX is delivered ready for assembly, just like the toy that inspired it. It measures 3.5 meters in length (137.8 inches), 1.8 meters in width (70.8 inches), and weighs around 250 kg (551 pounds), so assembly on the kitchen table is out of the question. MAX has a spaceframe chassis with four-wheel coil-over suspension, 15” off-road tires, Brembo hydraulic disc brakes on each corner, and regen braking for maximized range.
Power comes from two rear motors with a peak power output of 4 kW (5.5 bhp) and a single 2kWh PowerPack battery pack. The motors will take the MAX to a top speed of 48 kph (30 mph), while the battery is good for an estimated range of 45 km (20 miles). As with every other EV, the range is highly dependent on various factors, from driving style and terrain, the weather, and the driver’s weight. The good news is that The Little Car Company says the range can be increased with Hop Ups, which are upgrades that the original toy also offered.
Inside the cabin, the standard version of the MAX offers a three-point seat belt on an adjustable composite seat, digital gauges and a racing steering wheel, plus enough space to fit a driver that's between 160 cm (5’ 3”) and 195 cm (6’ 5”) tall. Multiple driving modes will be included in the standard package (the company only mentions Novice, Eco, and Race), and others will be available as upgrades.
Electric Vehicle (NEV) in the United States. Other Hop Ups can see your mighty but cute off-road buggy fit with better suspension and brakes, different tires, mudguards, or even capable of topping the 48 kph (30 mph) max speed on the standard version.
Wild One MAX is currently in development, which is probably the only bad news here. The good news is that The Little Car Company is taking reservations for build slots, with £100 ($139) refundable deposits. The MAX will be delivered next year, with a price tag of £6,000 ($8,250) plus taxes, which is probably the second piece of bad news if you can’t afford to make your childhood dreams come true by getting to drive the R/C toy kit you played with as a kid.