The Tiny Goggomobil Dart, a Cute Take on the Sportscar

Not all classic cars look the part. Back in the days of the microcar craze, the Goggomobil Dart was born: a mini sportscar with the performance of a go-kart and the attitude of its bigger, badder and more expensive rivals.
The Goggomobil Dart was one Australian businessman’s response to increasing local import taxes. Despite the name, it was not produced by Hans Glas, the German carmaker behind the Goggomobil, but it did take inspiration from it – along with the chassis and the name.
As revealed in the latest (incredibly cute) episode of Ridiculous Rides from Barcroft Cars, Bill Buckle of Sidney’s Buckle Motors Pty Ltd. is the man behind the Dart. You can see the video in full at the bottom of the page.
Buckle wanted the Goggomobil but he didn’t want to pay the higher import taxes, so instead of bringing the whole car into the country, he only brought in the chassis. He then set out to put Australia-made fiberglass bodies onto it, creating his very own take on a mini sportscar, the Dart.
Only 700 examples of the Dart were produced by Buckle Motors between 1967 and 1961, of which some 30 are believed to have survived. More were produced under different licenses, but Buckle ones are rare. This explains why this one comes with an estimated price tag of $50,000.
Despite its sportscar ambitions, the Dart was nothing short of a glorified go-kart. A very cute go-kart, but a go-kart nonetheless. Power came from a 293-cc 2-cylinder 2-stroke engine, for which reason it was called a lawnmower engine car. Top speed was a blistering 63 mph (101.3 kph), possible due to the lightweight body (761 pounds / 345 kg), but perception of it was improved by the open-top and its diminutive size. In other words, it didn’t travel very fast, but it sure felt like it.
One impeccable Dart is now the property of Shannon’s, a Sydney-based vehicle insurance and auction company, and is highlighted in the video. It is still being driven and, when it sits on the lot, it functions as a company mascot. With seating for two and only the basics in terms of cabin features (thought this one does feature the later addition of a sound system), it’s a reminder that, back in the day, humanity only needed very little in order to feel comfortable.
