Microlino 2.0 Prototype Built and Driven, and It’s Incredibly Cute

The Microlino is one such car. Inspired by the iconic Isetta bubble car, it delivers the same type of solution for personal mobility: a tiny, two-passenger vehicle that is light and relatively fast, convenient and, more importantly, all electric.The Microlino 2.0 bubble car was initially supposed to be coming out a couple of years ago, but the Swiss maker decided on an upgraded design instead. At the end of last year, we were shown the first prototype of Microlino 2.0 , which is still scheduled for a late 2021 delivery date, with production supposed to start in September.Included in the gallery above and this link is a new, official look at the second prototype of the five planned before production. It’s clearly not complete work, but it does offer a good look at what the final design on this vehicle will be like – and how incredibly cute is it? Also, a tad cramped with two passengers inside, but the maker promises you still have room for shopping bags.Now that the prototype has been completed and taken out for a drive, the makers will be starting work on the third prototype.The production version of Microlino 2.0 will deliver a top speed of 90 kph (56 mph), thanks to a 15(20 hp) rear-mounted motor with 110 Nm (81 lb-ft) of torque, and either 125 km (78 miles) or 200 km (125 miles) of range on a single charge. The wider rear axle and independent suspension guarantee a smooth ride, and the interior is basic, with two displays.The Microlino 2.0 qualifies as an L7e category vehicle (heavy quadricycle) and will have a base price of €12,000 (about US$14,540 at today’s exchange rate).