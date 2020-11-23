This Is What a $4,500 E-bike for You and Your Furry Family Members Looks Like

More on this:

No Love for Rare Electric Racing Microcar, a Renault Twizy F1 Oakley Design

One man’s (or woman’s) chance to own a rare, fully-electric, racing microcar dubbed “part scooter, part car and fully insane” has been squandered away. A 2012 Renault Twizy F1 Oakley Design, one of five such vehicles in existence, emerged for sale in the UK this month. 10 photos



It’s still worthy of attention, if only in the hope a future owner likes it and keeps their eyes peeled for it next time. The 2012 Renault Twizy F1 Oakley Design was listed with



The inspiration for it was the Renault Twizy Formula 1 as promoted by Sebastian Vettel, so the F1 theme runs deep throughout it. There’s an F1 full-carbon aero-kit, front wing, side steps and rear splitter, but also Lamborghini LP760 style paintwork, Magnesium Formula Renault wheels with Pirelli P-Zero tires, F1-style flashing rain light, all-round LED lights and quick release OMP steering wheel, as per the listing.



This microcar isn’t all about the looks, though. Safety is also big with it – at least as big as it can be with a vehicle this size. It has deformable frame structure, lateral beams and a driver’s airbag. It might get a bit chilly to drive around in at this time of the year, since it looks like the windows were replaced with wind deflectors, so an extra layer of clothing might be in order.



Powered by a single-gear ISKRA asynchronous motor developing nearly 100Nm of torque (a considerable increase from the standard 55Nm), this Twizy has a range of some 60 miles (96.5 km) on a single charge. Top speed for the standard Twizy is of 50+ mph (80.4+ kph), but this upgraded custom version is “actually faster” due to the Kinetic recovery system. The listing doesn’t say just how much faster it is, but it highlights it as a “totally unique driving experience.”



The initial estimate had the Twizy fetching almost £20,000 ($26,650) at the auction that ended last Thursday. No love for it this time, though.



