Secret Collection of 1932 Plymouths and Mopar Goodies Goes to Auction

The auction will take place on-site in Atchison, Kansas, and online on November 14, 2020, with registration closing on Friday, the 13th. Forget about the proverbial bad luck that goes with this date and get your paddles ready. Paul Adair, a banker from Kansas City, never got to that part, about wondering whether he had a problem with collecting cars and hiding them from the world. Upon his death in November 2019, his family discovered his secret, decades-long passion for all things Mopar and, with it, a superb collection of 1932 Plymouths, assorted Mopar goodies and a few other vehicles scattered here and there, like a Chevy car hauler and an old Mercedes.The good news is that this collection is about to hit the auction block, with Van Der Brink Auctions . The bad news is that the decades of secrecy and neglect have made it so that many of the items included in it are no longer running and, in some cases, are in very bad shape, looking for a loving and rich owner to breathe new life into them.Apparently, Adair would use decommissioned salt mines for storage, when he ran out of rental unit alternatives. While he had a clear passion for 1932 Plymouths, of which he collected as many as 14, he clearly had no interest in keeping them in top shape – not even the very rare models that he could lay his hands on, like the four-door Phaeton convertible, one of 259 ever built. Less than six in right-hand-drive configuration were made, according to the auction house, and Adair got one of them.The Plymouths included in the Adair Collection are five 1932 Roadsters, a Roadster street rod, a 4dr Convertible, RHD, South African Embassy Car, a 3-Window Coupe, a Sedan, and a Convertible Coupe.The collection also includes several DeSotos (a 1931 Roadster, two 1932 Roadsters, a Convertible Sedan), a 1932 Dodge Sedan, a couple of kit cars (a 1979 Glen Pray Auburn Boat tail Speedster Replica and 1970 Cord Replica by Samco), and a 1984 Chevrolet enclosed car transport, a C/K 30 Series. No word if Adair ever used the car hauler for, you know, moving around some of his cars, but it’s in proper working order and just needs some cleaning and basic maintenance. Not the same can be said about everything else on this list.In addition, the auction house is offering an assortment of 1932 Mopar parts, pinball machines, collectibles, and more, which Adair also collected along the years.The auction will take place on-site in Atchison, Kansas, and online on November 14, 2020, with registration closing on Friday, the 13th. Forget about the proverbial bad luck that goes with this date and get your paddles ready.

