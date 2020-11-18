Is This What James Bond Would Have Driven If He Were Italian?

Have you ever had the urge to just go online and start looking at expensive cars that are most likely way out of your wallet's reach? After all, dreaming doesn't cost a thing, and there's almost always an interesting car ahead that you probably know little of.
Every once in a while you might go onto a website or two and check out some expensive cars that are up for sale. Or even better yet, you might fancy looking at some auction houses to see some special cars. And it seems that the people over at BH Auction in Japan have got some seriously good taste when it comes to cars.
Because who wouldn't fancy a 1970s built Italian Grand Tourer that was meant to compete with the likes of Ferrari and Maserati? Even more so considering the styling was done by Giorgetto Giugiaro at Bertone.
Although the company has been sadly defunct for almost 50 years now, Iso Autoveicoli S.p.A. did manage to built a product that would outstand the passing of years, and still look impressive in the 21st century.
While they started off building refrigerators before World War II, they probably struck a first important chord with the Isetta - the iconic bubble car of the 50s- before moving on to more ambitious projects, that of building performance cars starting with the 1960s.
BH Auction is currently offering one of the fastest cars the Italian company has ever built, the Iso Grifo 7 Litri. The Chevrolet-built 427 cubic inch big block V8 would deliver 435 horsepower to the rear wheels, which in turn would help propel the Grifo to a whopping speed of 186 miles per hour (300 kph).
Altough a little over 400 Series I and II Grifos were built, just 90 of them were fitted with the 7-liter Chevy engine, which further adds to the desirability of the listed model. Altough the price is not specified, it's not uncommon to see these go for around $500.000 , quite a bargain for one of the most interesting cars of that decade.
