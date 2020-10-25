5 Bellier B8 Is a Smaller Fiat 500 Clone for Teens, Even Has Abarth and Cabrio

This 1973 Bond Bug 700 ES Is How Trikes Do Roid Rage

Back in the day, microcars and three-wheeled vehicles were all the rage in the UK, because they offered decent speeds in a very small form factor and, most importantly, could be driven legally without a license or have to comply with automotive safety standards. 15 photos



Only 2,270 units of this three-wheel Bug were ever made. Designed by Tom Karen of Ogle Design for Reliant, they were built at Bond Cars Ltd. and then at Reliant’s Tamworth factory. They came with 29 to 31 horses under the hood, enough to take them to speeds of up to 76 mph (122 kph) – quite an impressive speed for a trike whose stability wasn’t its strongest suit.



Even more impressive is this Bug now for sale in France, through



The seller notes that the Bug is registered in France as a trike and is presented in excellent condition. The restoration and conversion wer done in England and were “beautifully carried out and in every detail; it even has heating.”



The modified Bond Bug sells with no reserve, with a price estimate of €20,000 – 30,000 ($23,750 – 35,857). You could save that money toward a supercar, but what would be the fun in that, when you can get supercar performance (as per the seller) in such a cute, tiny and bright orange package?

