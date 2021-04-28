UK Launches Hunt for 15 Trees Grown From Seeds That Went to the Moon

There are so many aspects to every space mission that more often than not some of them get lost to the history books. How many people from the current generation remember for instance that hundreds of tree seeds were taken to the Moon by Apollo 14?
The third mission to the Moon took off in 1971 with Alan Shepard, Edgar Mitchell and Stuart Roosa on board. Like both the other missions before them, two of the astronauts, Shepard and Mitchell, descended down to the surface of the Moon, while Roosa stayed in orbit, overseeing their actions.
Roosa, a former U.S. Forest Service (USFS) smoke jumper, had with him small, sealed plastic bags containing up to 500 seeds from five tree species: Loblolly Pine, Sycamore, Sweetgum, Redwood, and Douglas Fir.
They were taken up there as part of a joint project between NASA and USFS, one that tried to find out whether tree seeds that were sent to space were still viable.
Despite the long journey in zero-g, and an incident that caused the bags to burst open once Apollo 14 was back on Earth and undergoing decontamination, it seems most of them still ended up as trees.
Starting with 1976, the year when America celebrated its bicentennial, these seeds were planted all across the nation (full list of locations here). Later, they would be shipped to other countries as well, including Brail, Switzerland, and Japan.
Presently known as Moon Trees, these trees are even to be found in the UK. At least this is what the Royal Astronomical Society (RAS) believes, and in the spirit of that belief it launch a cry for help of sorts.
RAS says there could be up to 15 Moon Trees on UK soil, but the problem is it has no idea where they could be. The task of finding them is even more challenging considering how there are no records of the seeds coming to the UK, and this is why the organization is asking for the public’s help.
