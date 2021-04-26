Viral Instagram Video Shows How Small the Space Station Is Compared to the Moon

2 From 2025 There Will Be No More Russians on the International Space Station

Passionate astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy recently shared a video meant to humble all humanity. The video captured the moment when the International Space Station (ISS) transited the moon, showing us once again how small we are in the vastness of space. 1 photo



“The transit against the lit portion of the moon lasted just a few hundredths of a second, shown here in a video slowed down roughly 6x”, explained McCarthy in his Instagram post.



The moment of the day made Andrew’s job even harder, as the bright rays of the sun interfered with his shot of the moon. However, the result was still a stunning one, with the space station looking unbelievably tiny against the moon.



The International Space Station is a team project built with the help of five space agencies: NASA (United States), CSA (Canada), ESA (Europe), JAXA (Japan), and



The space station works as an observatory and scientific research facility and orbits the Earth at a speed of 4.75 miles/second (which is more than 17,000 mph). Its average altitude is around 250 miles.



Andrew McCarthy is a talented astrophotographer, renowned for his beautiful and viral photos of the moon, comets, and other celestial bodies and events. He has a



