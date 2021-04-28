SpaceX Crew-1 Astronauts Will Return Home on May 1, and You Can Watch It LIVE

The SpaceX Crew-1 team will return to Earth on Saturday, May 1, and NASA will LIVE broadcast the event.
The astronauts were initially scheduled to undock Wednesday, April 28, but the start of their journey home had to be pushed to Friday, due to unfavorable weather conditions. The splashdown of the SpaceX Crew-1 members is targeted to take place in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Florida. However, their spacecraft (Resilience) could also end up in six other possible locations in the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico.
The quartet is expected to land Saturday, May 1, at 11:36 am, Eastern Time.
NASA will cover LIVE all the activities related to their return home, from the change of command to undocking and splashdown. Japanese astronaut Akiko Hoshide, who is a member of the SpaceX Crew-2, will replace Commander Shannon Walker of NASA.
You can watch all the events in three ways: on NASA Television, using the NASA app, or online, on NASA’s website.
SpaceX Crew-1 consists of four astronauts: Shannon Walker, Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover of NASA, and Soichi Noguchi, of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). The team has been on the International Space Station (ISS) since November 2020. They are replaced by the Crew-2 team.
SpaceX launched the Crew-2 spacecraft nicknamed Endeavour last week, on Friday 23. So it will be kind of “crowded” on the ISS for a few more days, as there are 11 astronauts on the space station until the Crew-1 team departs.
NASA published the entire schedule of the return coverage of the Crew-1. You can check it in the press release section below the tweet.
The four new @SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts joined the Exp 65 crew today bringing the station population to 11. More... https://t.co/HxB7Zd5Ht5 pic.twitter.com/HltwdtP7Mv— International Space Station (@Space_Station) April 24, 2021