Widebody Lexus LC500 "Banana" Rendering Is for the Speed Junkies

The Lexus LC500 is the type of machine that can be labeled in multiple forms. Sure, there's the standard view, which treats this as a Grand Tourer, but there are also gear heads who consider this Lex is the proper successor to the Mk IV Toyota Supra. Oh, and let's not forget those who wish to take the LC down the aftermarket path. After all, we're here to talk about a rendering portraying such a project.
The pixel painting hanged on our screens takes the LC500 pretty far from the form its maker intended. However, the image manages to do so without coming up with an exaggerated tuner look. And this careful integration doesn't just involve the overall look of the big coupe.
Instead, if we also zoom in on the details, we'll notice the same philosophy, with the widebody of the machine being an example as good as any.
Then again, the front fender work is completely different from the approach used for the rear fenders. So while the first comes with massive air vents placed just after the wheels, the intakes at the back are limited in size.
As for the wheels, the on-the-move nature of the rendering doesn't allow us to notice their design. Even so, the dark gold hue of these custom shoes comes to complement the yellow adorning the body of the LC500.
Even from this angle, we can notice a lip spoiler adorning the posterior of the Lexus, with this coming in modest size.
For the record, we have to thank digital label Jota Automotive for the eye candy we have here and you should know the automotive producer is happy with such renderings.
PS: While we're talking about aftermarket work that doesn't necessarily scream out its nature, keep in mind that we discussed such a matter earlier today. And I'm referring to the Vorsteiner aero package of the Lamborghini Huracan Evo, a development that's set to land in the second quarter of the year.
