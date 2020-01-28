Lexus LC500 "Archangel" Rendering Shows Hypercar Looks, Approved by Lexus Itself

Renderings are trending these days and it's up to each carmaker to choose a way to respond to this reality. Well, it appears that Lexus UK has chosen to embrace the pixel phenomenon, with the digitally updated LC we have here serving as proof.
The virtual contraption staring at us from the screen is an LC500 that has been maxed out by digital artist Khyzyl Saleem. We're talking about one of the names that set social media on fire with each new release, whether it's a rendering or an actual build. And while we'll discuss the details of the machine in a moment, let's get into the details of that official approval first, shall we?
Scrolling through the comments of the Instagram post that portrays the car (it awaits you below), you'll notice one that comes from Lexus UK. And the message is pretty simple: "That’s a thumbs up from us..."
As such, the Big L joins brands like Lamborghini, which have decided to make use of the extra exposure modified machines bring, be there virtual or real. The idea here is that owners will always find ways to mod their rides, so why not roll with this, as long as certain boundaries are respected? For instance, the Raging Bull didn't try to stop pro-drifter Mad Mike from building a Huracan slip angle machine, the only requirement being the V10 engine of the Bull remain naturally aspirated.
On the other side of the fence, though, we have Ferrari, with the Prancing Horse even sending cease and desist letters to pixel shapers, not just builds who mess with its cars.
Returning to the body transformation of this LC500, the Grand Tourer has been gifted with a widebody kit that seems to follow the factory design, while the mounts of its super-sized wing remind one of the Koenigsegg Jesko. By the way, Koenigsegg isn't just okay with renderings of its machines - the Swedes actually invited the internet to come up with pixel portraits of Eggs.
Of course, there are plenty of other details that set this LC500 apart and you can zoom in on these bits and pieces below.
Whilst I try and get over that feature on @donutmedia's latest video, here's my revised LC500. I wasn't quite happy with how I presented the car yesterday and thought i could do better! - - OEM++ Widebody x @volk_racing TE37s = winwin. - - #art #design #3d #lexus #lc500 #toyota #lto #livetooffend #khyzylsaleem #kyza #ks #blacklist #carlifestyle #speedhunters #donutmedia #carthrottle #slammedenuff #stancenation #stanceworks