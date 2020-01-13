You Can Now Buy the BMW 7 Series Tupac Shakur Was Shot Dead In

4 Lexus Heads Down Under With LC Inspiration Series, “Fewer Than 10 Units” Offered

1 Lexus’ First EV Revealed in China, It’s Called the UX 300e

More on this:

Lexus LC 500 Convertible VIN 100001 Heading To Auction

For the 2021 model year, Lexus has finally introduced the soft-topped version of the LC luxury coupe. The newcomer will initially be available as a one-off bearing the name of LC Inspiration Series Launch Exclusive 1 of 1, and you won’t be able to buy it. 6 photos



No less than 100 percent of the hammer price will benefit “two deserving charities,” namely the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Bob Woodruff Foundation. The auction is scheduled to take place on January 17th in Scottsdale at 4:30 p.m.



The one-of-a-kind AMG S 63 and BMW M8 soft-tops.



In addition to the car, the lucky owner will receive “a framed sketch of the LC 500 Convertible, a portfolio with production-line photos, and a one-of-one certificate signed by vehicle chief engineers as well as general manager of the Motomachi plant where the vehicle is produced.” As if those perks weren’t enough, a luggage set from Zero Halliburton is also included along with Lexus’ performance driving experience, a three-night hotel stay for two people in Pebble Beach, and a round of golf.



"We’re very excited to expand our flagship LC family with the launch the all-new 2021 LC 500 Convertible, but the most important thing about the auction is the money we raise for two amazing charities,” declared Lisa Materazzo, vice president of marketing at Lexus. On that note, it should be mentioned that whoever wins the open-top cruiser will have to wait for the real deal to be produced and delivered in the summer of 2020. Instead, the luxury automaker from Japan has decided to auction the 100001 car with the help of Barrett-Jackson to whoever bids the most. Before deciding whether Lexus is greedy or not, you should be aware that all proceeds from the auction will go to charity.No less than 100 percent of the hammer price will benefit “two deserving charities,” namely the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Bob Woodruff Foundation. The auction is scheduled to take place on January 17th in Scottsdale at 4:30 p.m.The one-of-a-kind LC is a 500, meaning that the winning bidder will be treated to a naturally aspirated V8 with the aural qualities of a NASCAR racing car. The eight-cylinder mill is good for 471 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque, which is quite a bit lower than the output ratings of the Mercedes-S 63 and BMW M8 soft-tops.In addition to the car, the lucky owner will receive “a framed sketch of the LC 500 Convertible, a portfolio with production-line photos, and a one-of-one certificate signed by vehicle chief engineers as well as general manager of the Motomachi plant where the vehicle is produced.” As if those perks weren’t enough, a luggage set from Zero Halliburton is also included along with Lexus’ performance driving experience, a three-night hotel stay for two people in Pebble Beach, and a round of golf."We’re very excited to expand our flagship LC family with the launch the all-new 2021 LC 500 Convertible, but the most important thing about the auction is the money we raise for two amazing charities,” declared Lisa Materazzo, vice president of marketing at Lexus. On that note, it should be mentioned that whoever wins the open-top cruiser will have to wait for the real deal to be produced and delivered in the summer of 2020.

load press release