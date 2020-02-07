This Lamborghini Huracan Evo Looks Stock, But It's Not: Vorsteiner Aero Program

Given the diversity the last decade has brought to the aftermarket side of the industry, you'd expect this part of the market to have something for everybody. However, there's one category of body kits that doesn't enjoy too many products. I'm referring to modded machines that don't scream "tuner ride", simply offering a slightly more aggressive alternative to the factory styling. Fortunately, Vorsteiner's upcoming aero program for the Lamborghini Huracan Evo seems to fall into this category.
The package was announced earlier today and is set to reach its first "hosts" in the second quarter of the year. And this is the kind of appearance that an untrained eye could easily mistake for a factory special edition.
In fact, the Californian specialist explains it sought inspiration in OEM designs, such as the Aventador SVJ and even the Porsche range.
The kit is comprised of a front lip spoiler that extends all the way to the front wheels, side skirt extensions with winglets placed around the side air intakes of the Raging Bull, a rear diffuser and, of course, a generously-sized rear wing.
We're looking at bolt-on units here, so the aero bits can be removed at any given time, while the package also includes the company's forged carbon elements. And you should know the Italian exotic packs all the right tech assets to match the added visual spice right from the factory.
It's worth noting that the Evo mid-cycle revamp has addressed the all-too-predictable driving experience of the original Huracan. Thanks to rear-wheel steering, all-wheel torque vectoring and a sharper electronic brain, the Huracan Evo is a playful machine.
However, the mid-engined monster has remained uber-easy to drive, so much so that you can even use toys behind the wheel, literally - you'll notice me doing so in the video below, but please don't attempt this on the road.
