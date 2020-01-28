Lamborghini Huracan, Ferrari 458 Spider Now Racing with Windows Down in NFS Heat

AMG

First and foremost, Need for Speed Heat now works with a series of Thrustmaster steering wheels, including the T300RS, the TX, and the TMX. Logitech G29 and G920 are also supported beginning with this release, so gamers on both PCs and consoles should be able to play NFS Heat using their steering wheels.This update also introduces a chat wheel for improved in-game communications. You can send pre-defined text messages to other players, while an automatic translation feature will display all messages in the language that the game is set to, regardless of the one used by other players.There are plenty of improvements for car aficionados. Beginning with the January update, models like the Ferrari 458 Spider, Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, and Lamborghini Aventador SVJ race with windows down when the roof is also down.Furthermore, if you’re playing with the Ferrari FXX-K Evo and the car receives heavy damage, the rear bumper will no longer be shaking. A series of tweaks are included for the Jaguar F-Type R Convertible as well, so the hood won’t block your sight when the bonnet camera is activated and the car is heavily damaged.Similar refinements are available for the Mercedes-BenzGT R, whose grille should no longer be clipping with other parts when the car is in a critical state.As I said, the changelog is absolutely huge and there are so many other car-specific improvements in this release, You can find the full list of changes in the January update in the press release box below.