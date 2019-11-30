autoevolution

Widebody Bentley Continental GT Looks Like a Muscular Dragster

30 Nov 2019, 21:26 UTC ·
The new Bentley Continental GT is a fantastic car, but there's something not often said about this footballers' favorite. It has lost a little bit of its softness.
Bentley was right in making this change, as most of its customers wanted something imposingly sporty with a thumping powerhouse of an engine, not a magic carpet. But the original did something better even without a Porsche platform.

Clever active suspension injected twin-turbo W12 and Porsche tech that we just mentioned - the Conti GT wants to be a part-time racing vehicle. And this set of renderings decided to take it all the way.

It's another one of those widebody kits we so love to share, from a young artist called ghxst_ofc. The style is similar to the super-powered Dodge models but also reminds us of RWB Porsche 993s. Only the tops of the extra-wide tires are covered up here, making you wonder if the Bentley doesn't want to be a NOS-powered dragster. Stranger things have happened.

3D modeling software like Keyshot has made car renderings like this quicker, more realistic and popular. You can create custom vehicles that may never exist in the real world. And although SUVs make for more interesting conversions, the Conti GT is appealing in this JDM tuner style.

Bentley makes plenty of cool racing cars, and we're sure they can put the production GT on a serious diet. But to what end? This piece looks suited for either drifting or taking on the COPO Camaro, certainly not going from London to Monaco in total comfort.

Right now, the coupe and convertible offer us V8 and W12 powertrains, but a plug-in hybrid V6 could be on the cards and eventually, it should go full-electric. Will the Conti become a good Cyberpunk transition? That's something else we want to see in these rendering.
