Range Rover Cyclops Concept Looks Sleek, Shows Minimalist Design

Range rover final front done with @rossana.pronzato and @raffaelezaniboni for the group thesis! Do you guys like the colours? . . . . . . #rangerover #uk #cardesign #car #the #suv #design #product #productdesign #sketch #carsketch #cardesignpro #cardesigndaily #picoftheday #mood #moodoftheday #british #england #english #retrowave #vaporwave #colours #pink #blue #sketchaday #techdesigns @techdesigns_

