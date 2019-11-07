Range Rover Supercar Is Almost Real, Will Lift Off the Ground

Ladies and gentlemen drivers, those of you who are into wacky supercar tales might recognize this unofficial Range Rover concept as the Hunter, a machine that made its debut in 2015. However, the contraption has returned under the spotlights thanks to this receiving an animated video.
To put it shortly, pixel master Iskander Utebayev, whose work easily blurs the line between reality and rendering, decided to create a short video featuring the Hunter concept that Oliver Cattell-Ford created four years ago. Much like the first artist's other visual adventures, this one is short, but will probably see your jaw dropping to the floor.
Of course, that would make the jaw sit as low as the Hunter, which is envisioned as a member of the emerging jportscar (jacked-up sportscar) genre.
The idea behind this contraption is simple: one could have a supercar with a variable ride height, which would turn the machine into a bit of an SUV alternative.
And the innovation brought by Cattell-Ford comes from the fact that the wheel arches move independently from the body of the vehicle, so the wheel gaps can be kept in check regardless of the ride height setup.
However, when you find out that the artist designs cars for Jaguar, it doesn't come as a surprise that he takes the practical aspects of such a toy into account.
In fact, the gear head has gone to great lengths to make this jportscar dream come true - as you'll notice in the gallery above, which comes from the artist's Behance portfolio page, the early sketched turned into elaborate renderings and it all led to the building of a clay model.
A thousand horsepower. This is what the gear head is aiming for: each wheel gets its dedicated 200 hp electric motor, while the rear wheels receive additional muscle from a 2.0-liter turbo-four Ingenium engine (this is found on multiple Jaguar Land Rover models).
So, if the idea of a crossbreed involving Land Rover and Jaguar appeals to you, make sure to check out the dynamic clip below.
