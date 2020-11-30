Widebody Alfa Romeo GTA Looks Like the Italian Batmobile

There are two sides to the rendering that now adorns our screens. The first provides a sight for sore eyes, while the second involves quite a few questions: why does this classic feature a modern widebody? And what does Batman have to do with this slice of Italy?
Now, as the Alfisti among you know, the monster that is the current Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA traces its roots to the 1960s. We're talking about the original Giulia sedan and its GTA coupe version, with the latter having been brewed by Autodelta, the Italian carmaker's motorsport arm, which introduced the Stradale road-going version, as well as the Corsa racer.
Sure, digital artist Spoon334, who is responsible for the work, could've used the new-age model for his extreme aero fantasy. But, as the previous work of the pixel master shows, his dreams are rooted in the retro eras of motoring, which explains the 1965 GTA that now occupies our screens.
As for the part related to Gotham's protector, we've all seen the next Batmobile, which Robert Pattinson is set to manhandle for The Batman, a production whose release has sadly been pushed back to 2022 due to the current health crisis. Unlike most of its predecessors, whose looks could hardly be linked to production vehicles, the machine is heavily inspired from the American muscle car culture of the late 1960s. And we believe we're allowed to dream of an Euro version delivered by this Alfa...
Speaking of which, the subtle styling cues of old meet the flamboyant modern additions in a way that captures one's imagination. The fresh goodies involve the air-hungry lower front fascia, the massive splitter underneath, whose styling is matched by the racing-grade side skirt extensions and the super-sized overfenders (would you look at those air extractors up front!).
Having reached the posterior, we can talk about the diffuser, whose central section neatly integrates a pair of exhaust tips, as well as the spoiler - as the artist promises in the Instagram post below, this will receive extra attention in the future (let's hope nothing important was in the trunk).
Note that the image gallery allows you to follow the progress of the project, from the original sketch to a pair of polished forms, each with a dedicated color scheme.
