Touring Superleggera Aero 3 Makes Sense as an Alfa Romeo V12 Supercar

For many people out there, finding something not to like about the Touring Superleggera Aero 3 is seriously hard, if not impossible, given that this supercar was built from the very beginning with high performance in mind.
This is how the car ended up being powered by a 6.3-liter V12 engine that develops no less than 730 horsepower and a 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) acceleration time in just 3.1 seconds.
Needless to say, the Aero 3 is worth checking out by those who plan to build a supercar, but also by designers who want to envision new models that would be based on its look.
Andras Veres is one of them, as the Instagram artist has created an imaginary version of an Alfa Romeo supercar, all based on the Aero 3.
And by the looks of things, the idea of an Aero 3-inspired Alfa Romeo limited-edition supercar isn’t so far-fetched, especially because Touring Superleggera gets its body from what the company calls “a premium Italian supercar.”
This is the Ferrari F12berlinetta and given the Prancing Horse and Alfa Romeo have a history together, it’s easy how to see how some people are already thinking about a model looking like the one in the rendering above.
But there’s even more on this front. The Aero 3’s starting point was none other than the 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B LM Coupé Berlinetta Aerodinamica, though it’s pretty clear that the coachbuilder has also contributed with its very own design cues, including the shark fin that brings its more aggressive and sportier styling.
In the meantime, those hoping to see such a model coming with the Alfa Romeo badge shouldn’t really hold their breath for it. The Aero 3 itself is likely to remain as exclusive as it gets, with the parent company planning to build only 15 units, each of which takes over 5,000 hours to build.
