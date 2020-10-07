Alfa Romeo 6C Super Sports Car Imagined by Jaguar Land Rover Alias Modeler

Alfa Romeo is struggling. The Italian automaker dropped 23 percent in the United States and 53 percent in Europe last year, which is why exciting projects such as the GTV coupe and 8C supercar have been canned in favor of two crossovers.
The Tonale and “B-UV” are the right choices for the time being, more so because utility vehicles drive growth and they’re more profitable than traditional body styles. However, the future of Alfa’s sole mid-engine sports car is uncertain.
Even though we don’t know what is going to follow the 4C, a gentleman from Jaguar Land Rover challenged himself to come up with a successor. Alias modeler Ed Ovens penned the 6C in his spare time to entertain his love for Italian cars, and from the looks of it, you can easily tell what engine hides under the rear deck.
Considering that Alfa Romeo and Maserati are joined at the hip thanks to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the most obvious candidate to drive the rear wheels is the Nettuno. The twin-turbo V6 cranks out 630 PS (621 horsepower) and tons of torque without any kind of hybrid assistance, and as a brief refresher, the engine’s design is related to the Ferrari F154-based V6 of the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio.
Rendered in Autodesk VRED, the concept before your eyes features cleaner lines than the Maserati MC20 complemented by center-locking wheels with six circle-shaped spokes and a dual-pipe exhaust system. As for downsides, the most obvious of them all is the height of the side windows and the size of the rear quarter windows. As it’s the case with most mid-engine cars, rear visibility isn't up to snuff.
In case Maserati doesn't want to share, even the 2.9-liter V6 that Alfa Romeo utilizes in Quadrifoglio models would be adequate for this application. But nevertheless, the 6C is nothing more than wishful thinking at this point in the automaker's existence. “Wishful thinking” are two words that also apply to the automaker’s previous target of 400,000 annual sales by 2022, an overly optimistic plan that was backed up by the late Sergio Marchionne.
