Ingo Noak’s Visual Enhancements Possessed Volkswagen’s Eighth-Gen Golf

Quite frankly, the sheer amount of juicy performance modules and visual customization kits developed on German soil is absolutely mind-blowing. On the other hand, it only makes sense for a considerable number of aftermarket enterprises to be established in a country that houses some of the globe’s most prestigious automakers, such as BMW, Audi or Volkswagen.
Over the years, we’ve analyzed countless rolling masterpieces from the likes of ABT Sportsline, G-Power and the infamous Mansory, to name a few. While Ingo Noak Tuning Factory may not be as renowned as these aforementioned firms, their exploits certainly won’t disappoint. On the contrary, INTF’s works of four-wheeled art guarantee to hit that sweet spot!
The company prides itself with no less than twenty years of experience in the automotive industry. As time went by, they amassed an impressive selection of visual enhancement packages that’ll have your ride look the part. Honestly, to say that their inventory is extensive would be an understatement.
To be fair, the eighth-gen Golf doesn’t necessarily need extra oomph to appeal. The range-topping GTI 2.0 TSI variant in Volkswagen’s lineup is equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four engine. At optimal rpm, this nasty piece of machinery will produce up to 242 bhp, accompanied by a menacing torque output of 273 pound-feet (370 Nm) between 1,600 and 4,300 rpm.
A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox is tasked with delivering the powerplant’s force to a front-wheel-drive system. Ultimately, the whole shebang leads to a respectable 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of approximately 6.2 seconds, while top speed in electronically governed at 155 mph (250 kph).
At the front, suspension duties are taken good care of by an independent MacPherson strut setup. On the other end, the entire structure is supported by a multi-link unit that’ll optimize the suspension’s behavior and offer exceptional handling.
ABS. The machine has a dry weight of just 3,060 lbs (1,388 kg), while its wheelbase measures 103.1 inches (2,619 mm).
In terms of Ingo Noak Tuning’s package, these bodywork components were crafted in collaboration with Autohaus Gerken, a reputed German dealership that specializes in Seat and Volkswagen’s entities. To keep things budget-friendly, the fresh items were produced using an affordable type of thermoplastic polymer known as acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (good luck pronouncing that).
You will find a tasty spoiler and a subtle splitter lip that adds a healthy dose of beefy muscle at the front end. These parts are complemented by a set of custom side skirts, as well as delicious rear aprons and a new diffuser. Ingo Noak’s customers are given a choice between three color options, including a paint scheme that resembles an exposed carbon fiber texture, besides gloss and matte black.
What are your thoughts on INTF’s goodness?
