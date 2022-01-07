Where Is the Electric Edorado 7S Boat? It Was Meant To Be the Ultimate Speedboat

With that in mind, it's time to have a look at an electric speedboat design from a country where boating and yachting are a sort of way of life, the Netherlands.
Folks, Springtime is a design consultation firm out of Amsterdam, and we all know how much creativity the old giggle-bush endows upon its partakers. That aside, this crew crunched out the Edorado 7S, an electric speedboat concept for Edorado Marine, an up-and-coming naval team also out of the Netherlands.
But like most other yacht or boat designs, more than just these two teams were involved in the project. Another crew that assisted in bringing this marvel to conceptual life was naval architect Peter Bosgraaf, offering over 30 years of naval design experience to this project.
With all that hard work put into the design, at this time, 7S is just a concept and may remain that way until someone comes along and decides it's the next body styling for their personal boat. Maybe an already-present naval manufacturer chooses to buy the design.
What makes 7S so unique isn't its electric drivetrain but rather what it does with it. Because the boat uses a hydrofoil design, granted by the two foils under the hull, it's meant to have minimal contact or friction with the water's surface. Less friction means more speed. How much speed is not known? May all be revealed in time.
Hydrofoil design also brings a few other advantages to boating, one of which is nothing more than increased fuel efficiency. Again, this is based on the principle that there's less drag being exerted on the craft. Even if this ship is powered by fossil fuels, it should still yield great efficiency.
Another benefit of hydrofoils is comfort. Since minimum drag is exerted on the boat, and hydrofoils are shaped in a way to offer higher stability, riding along in a 7S should feel a lot moving a knife through water. Talk about smooth.
Finally, Springtime mentions that the craft's interior was designed to offer would-be owners a chance for a "true GT feeling." With that in mind, the cockpit and seating for 7S resemble some supercars, albeit able to offer five guests the electric ride of their life. At the front, a windshield provides easy viewing, while the lack of lateral components gives riders a view of the world zipping by with only the sound of waves and air rushing past their ears.
A relatively simple console with a steering wheel, throttle control, and touchscreen display sits in front, and along the sides, a sound system will be bumping your favorite jam. Customizable lighting is also part of the design, not to mention storage. The ship's rear shows onlookers the engine and battery bay through a glass surface built into the hull. Very supercar.
While we may never see this vessel on local waters, the ideas it displays are of those that we could very well be heading towards. Heck, the things people are doing with electricity these days are just insane.
