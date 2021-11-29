Tata Motors Billionaire’s Luxury Yacht Is Gorgeous, the Biggest One Built in Turkey

When your name is connected to one of the biggest names in the Indian automotive industry, it’s only natural to expect the best in terms of personal vehicles, including private jets and yachts. Designed to become one of the most beautiful contemporary luxury yachts, the coveted Tatiana is looking for a new luck owner.
One of the most spectacular entries on the superyacht market this year is the gorgeous Tatiana, built by Bilgin Yachts, in February 2020. At 263 feet (80 meters), it’s not only the Turkish shipyard’s biggest model to date, but even the largest yacht ever built in Turkey, which already sets it apart as a unique ship.
Although it hasn’t been officially confirmed, sources say that its owner is Cyrus Pallonji Mistry, not only a billionaire in his own right, but also the son of the well-known Pallonji Mistry, ranked as one the top ten richest people in India in 2021, according to Forbes. Until a few years ago, Cyrus was the chairman of the Tata Group, one of the biggest conglomerates in South Asia, particularly known for the Tata Motors company – a huge automobile manufacturer. The name connection between the Tatiana superyacht and the famous Tata Group is another hint at the vessel’s ownership.
“The client has been involved in the industry for years and has had several yachts so he knew exactly what to like and what not to like. He loves to entertain his family and friends to sit back and relax whilst cruising the Med,” said Jonny Horsfield of H2 Yacht Design, who was in charge of the luxury yacht’s interior design. Some of its main features include large living areas, a generous spa, and a generous beach club. The opulent design in also reflected in the materials used throughout the vessel, such as Macassar ebony, eucalyptus, and different types of marbles.
Tatiana can accommodate up to 12 guests in eight cabins, and is built as the perfect relaxation haven, boasting a movie theater, a steam room, a piano, and a fully-equipped gym, in addition to the classic swimming pool and jacuzzi. There’s also a wide range of water toys, and an elevator for easy access around this massive ship.
This new luxury yacht is already available for sale, with a price upon application. Considering that its charter rate alone added up to $877,000 per week, Tatiana’s price is most likely as stunning as its silhouette.
