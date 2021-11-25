This Record-Breaking Digital Superyacht Was Sold for a Whopping $650K

Superyachts are some of the most coveted luxury goods not just in the real world but in the virtual one as well. Aptly named the Metaflower Super Mega Yacht, this digital yacht just broke the record for the most expensive NFT asset in the popular game The Sandbox.
Who wouldn’t want to own their private island with a state-of-the-art marina, where they can enjoy a stunning superyacht and all the fun water toys that accompany it? If that’s not feasible in real life, it’s perfectly possible in the almighty metaverse. The Sandbox, a metaverse designed as a map comprised of 166,464 lands, is a popular community-driven platform where the gaming experience can be monetized on the blockchain.
Metaverse developer Republic Realm has created “Fantasy Islands” for the Sandbox platform, extended by the “Fantasy Marina,” and a “Fantasy Collection.” The Collection consists of unique NFT assets in the shape of luxury items, such as a speedboat and a jetski, which enable exclusive access to the Fantasy Marina. Hypebeast reported that the collection of islands was sold in less than 24 hours, but there’s something even more valuable in The Sandbox.
The most desired item in the collection is the Metaflower, a digital vessel that resembles the most expensive superyachts.
The virtual ship boasts a four-decked design, with lavish lounge areas, a jacuzzi, a dance floor with w DJ booth, and a helipad, plus a generous tender garage Described as “the crown jewel of the Sandbox metaverse,” it’s not surprising that it recently became the most expensive NFT asset in The Sandbox, after being sold for 149 ETH (Ether or Ethereum, the equivalent of approximately $650,000). The record-breaking digital vessel proved to be just as valuable as any luxury superyacht, as far as NFT assets go.
Although it will be difficult to match this milestone, the metaverse developer is planning to add more surprises to the highly-successful Fantasy Collection, so the excitement continues.
Congrats to the new owner of The Metaflower NFT Super Mega Yacht on making metaverse NFT history. This auction marks the highest price paid for a @TheSandboxGame NFT asset at 149 ETH ($650,000), and an exciting time for every member of the Fantasy Community. pic.twitter.com/Nl0278JbOT— Republic Realm (@joinrepublic_re) November 24, 2021