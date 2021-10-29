Gran Turismo 7 Aims To Recreate the Subtle Sensations of Real-Life Racing

Dating all the way back to the very beginning of the Gran Turismo franchise, it's always strived after one thing: realism. Now with the introduction of GT7, we get a hint at how far they're pushing the envelope.
No Gran Turismo title has truly lived up to die-hard sim racers desires. Many who play games like iRacing, Gran Turismo simply isn't hardcore enough. Still, it has always been closer to a simulator than it has to an arcade-style game.
The earliest titles featured some of the most accurate car handling ever in a game. Then as the game transitioned into the middle of its history, braking and steering became revolutionary steps forward. In recent years, the emphasis has been on the experiential nature of Gran Turismo.
For far too long, the cars didn't sound like players expected them to. They didn't howl and roar with any ferocity. The gameplay itself often felt a bit insulated and muted too. Speeds well in excess of 100 mph didn't FEEL very fast.
Thanks to this new trailer for GT7, though, we have faith that Polyphony Digital is ready to take things to the next level. Kazunori Yamauchi is back to tell us about it in a short but important clip.
He initially talks about how racing isn't something you do alone. From the moment you build a team to the time that you're on the track, you're always surrounded by others. Maybe that will play into the game itself. What we do know is that the experience on the track is something he wants you to feel.
PD is going so far as to provide extremely detailed and subtle haptic feedback during gameplay. Yamauchi mentions how it feels when your racecar understeers. It creates "a certain kind of vibration," he says. "Haptic feedback is used to communicate this kind of sensation" he continues.
If Gran Turismo 7 is so detailed that players will be able to sense understeer taking over via haptic feedback from their controller or steering wheel then I think we're all in for a very special treat when it launches on March 4th, 2022.
