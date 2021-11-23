War Thunder: Grizzled Veteran Shoes Pro-Gamer Trick Most of Us Never Knew

War Thunder is the kind of game where a not-so-small majority of the player base is brand new to the game. So, there ought to be a handful of battle-tested veterans that show the new guard a thing or two about how to get genuinely skilled at the digital warplane and tank battle simulator.
This mad lad named Eggmanjames on Youtube recently showed us a trick that some veteran players may not even be aware of. Piloting the Douglas A2-D Skyshark premium tier-IV attack plane, this War Thunder veteran showed that you could skip bombs across the water towards enemy ships if you aim them correctly.
Flying between 50 and 60 meters (180.5 to 196.9 feet), the pilot executes a sharp right turn and descends to just over 20 meters (65 feet). At 435 km/h (270 mph), the pilot releases what appears to be two one to two-thousand-pound bombs. (453 to 907 kg)
At that speed, it's possible using the War Thunder game engine to make the pair bombs bounce off the surface of the water on impact, forcing the armed bomb upward and back down in an arc fashion. The implications of this little trick in the game are huge if you're flying an attack plane laden with bombs against hoards of enemy ships in many of War Thunder's air arcade air realistic battle modes.
Using this trick, long, fast diving runs at low altitude can be used to propel bombs off the surface of the water and into enemy ships as if hitting them with a wrecking ball at many hundreds of miles per hour, all while being difficult for enemy anti-aircraft guns to track. In military circles, this is called a strafing run. In War Thunder, we call it a surefire way to rack up silver lions. But buying the Skyshark used in this demonstration can sadly only be purchased with premium golden lions, pitty.
