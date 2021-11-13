Hit Racing Game KartRider Rush+ Kicks Off Season 10, Sends Players to Asgard

Nexon’s popular mobile game KartRider Rush+ is getting a major update this week. Inspired by the Norse mythology, Season 10 of KartRider Rush+ promises to send players to Asgard. The update, suggestively called Norse, brings a range of characters, Karts and racing tracks based on iconic figures in Norse mythology, as well as the long-awaited Track Customization mode, updates to the Factory and much more.
More importantly, KartRider Rush+ adds a brand-new scenario based on the Norse fable of the Two Brothers. As part of this story event, iconic characters like the War Master, Thunder Bringer and others will be available to KartRider Rush+ players. Additionally, the Norse update introduces complex new tracks such as God’s Realm and Luminous Bridge, where players can revel in the grandeur of ancient Asgardian gods as they race their way to glory.
But it’s not just new characters that are coming to the game this week, as developer Nexon revealed several new Karts are available to players too. Expect to be able to drive the Starship Solid, a Legendary-grade kart with overwhelming speed, and Lightning Chariot, a Legendary chariot designed after debut character Thunder Bringer.
The list of new vehicles also includes Epic and Legendary Karts like the all-new Thunder Lancer, Fenrir Rover and more Norse myth-inspired Karts.
As mentioned earlier, the Norse update bring the long-awaited Track Customization mode, which allows players to construct their own unique KartRider Rush+ racing tracks.
For those who are into customization and tuning, this season’s update introduces four new extra parts for Karts, which are now available in the Factory. Moreover, Norse includes some Dashboard Skin updates, automatic parts withdrawal when time-limited Karts are expired, and license-free Time Trial.
To celebrate the launch of the new Season on iOS and Android, KartRider Rush+ players who collect enough shards and complete a series of special missions will receive the exclusive item Thunder Bringer Code. On top of that, players who log in and play multiplayer races through November 16 will receive Season Pass points.
Last but not least, a separate shard-collecting event will run from November 24 through January 9, affording players the opportunity to obtain special items including the Light Piercer (Permanent) and Revolutionary (Permanent). Players can collect shards by playing multiplayer races and using the new Track Customization feature.
