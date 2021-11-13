Hit Racing Game KartRider Rush+ Kicks Off Season 10, Sends Players to Asgard

Nexon’s popular mobile game KartRider Rush+ is getting a major update this week. Inspired by the Norse mythology, Season 10 of KartRider Rush+ promises to send players to Asgard. The update, suggestively called Norse, brings a range of characters, Karts and racing tracks based on iconic figures in Norse mythology, as well as the long-awaited Track Customization mode, updates to the Factory and much more.

