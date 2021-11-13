Tesla Reaches 30,000 Superchargers Landmark Worldwide

Ask Tesla owners what they love about their cars, and they’ll undoubtedly mention their performance and ease to charge. That’s due to the Supercharging network, which is widespread and easy to use. By November 11, the company reached the 30,000 Superchargers milestone worldwide.
The impressive number comes a few days after Tesla started testing broad access to these Superchargers. The move will help the company be eligible for government incentives exclusive to charging networks that work with more than a single brand.
Our friends at InsideEVs said that Tesla has been adding around 2,400 new Superchargers per quarter. By the end of September, Tesla had 3,254 Supercharging stations, which can have from 9 to 80 stalls.
Although Tesla offers the V3 Supercharger – with up to 250 kW of charging speed – it has not changed the voltage in any of its cars. They currently work at around 450V. New companies such as Lucid and new products such as the Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, BYD Dolphin, and Porsche Taycan all adopt voltages above 800V.
The widespread network of fast chargers is indeed an advantage that Tesla vehicles have, but it is not yet clear if it is the best for electric vehicles. Submitting battery packs continuously to fast charging is not healthy, and they tend to degrade faster than they would by slowly charging at home. Even Tesla recommends that customers do not use Supercharging very often. Their goal is to allow people to make road trips every once in a while.
In that sense, battery swapping seems to be a better solution. Tesla said in the very beginning that it would adopt it, but it did not manage to engineer it. NIO was the first company to create a feasible battery swapping system in China, and it is now expanding it to Europe. Geely and other Chinese manufacturers are also pursuing this model.
30k Superchargers around the world — and counting pic.twitter.com/Yw7m3cJ6HA— Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) November 11, 2021