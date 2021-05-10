5 Beyonce and Jay-Z Take Daughter Blue Ivy to The Kart Racing Track

Boom Karts Brings Kart Racing to Android in Insanely Fun Game

There are plenty of racing games available on Android and iPhone, but Finnish developer Fingersoft believes there’s still room for one more in the mobile ecosystem. 12 photos



Created in partnership with Zaibatsu Interactive, Book Karts is, as we said, a familiar concept for those who’ve played fast-paced multiplayer games before. So in theory, you race against other players and collect various items along the road that provide you with super-powers, such as rockets and other weapons to shoot your competitors.



The game, however, also allows you to upgrade, modify, and equip your vehicles with new items, with the gameplay then adapting to all the changes. The parent company promises each kart has its own unique feel, all based on the upgrades that you install.



Playing Boom Karts is as straightforward as it could be. You control your kart using touch buttons, and everything is conveniently placed on the screen, so it’s easy to fire up a rocket or do a drift to get extra power.



The good news is that everything is as intuitive as possible and the kart control is pretty good, as the dev team says it has spent plenty of time trying to get the game mechanics right. On the other hand, we shouldn’t forget this is more like arcade racing, so it should all take just a few seconds until you end up mastering your kart.



The game is already available on



