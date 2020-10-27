Neighbor's Ford Bronco 4-Door Wildtrack Was Easy to Spot 'Cause of Race Red Look

World’s Only Jet-Powered Cheese Wedge, the Cheese-N-Ator, Is For Sale (Again)

If you’re in the market for a very special kind of car(ish) or, even better, a one-off build to make you stand one head above the rest, the Cheese-N-Ator was made for you. 6 photos



For the third time in the past couple of years (on a cursory count), this jet-powered cheese wedge vehicle is up for sale again in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. It’s available on the



For this kind of money, you get a kart with a cheese wedge-shaped light body and a jet turbine, in what Sturm claims is the first vehicle of this kind. And you get a swappable body, in case you dread the routine of always driving around in a cheese wedge-shaped vehicle, which transforms the Cheese-N-Ator into a mini monster truck.



“One of a Kind- custom jet powered cheese wedge, with afterburner and flame thrower!” the ad reads. “Fire, smoke, noise!!! Turn Key! Also has 6hp gas engine to drive without jet running.”



In case you’re wondering about how safe this thing is, well, it’s probably not very safe. That said, it’s far less powerful than it seems: as per the aforementioned media outlet, while the jet engine idles at 40,000 RPM, it’s one of a handful built for testing models for hypersonic flight, so it delivers only 100 pounds of thrust without the afterburner and 180 with it on. The Cheese-N-Ator with the afterburner “moves like a city bus,” which is less than you’d expect but still enough to place the daredevil inside it in serious peril, should something go wrong.



One thing is clear, though: the Cheese-N-Ator can help you make quite an entrance. Flip the “Fondue” switch or the “Smoked Cheese” one, and go wild.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.