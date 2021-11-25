Owner Laughing as Bear Rips the Door Off a Lamborghini Huracan Is a Whole Vibe

Remember that time when your kid or maybe the family pet accidentally scratched the paint on your car, and you agonized in silence (or not) over it for days afterward? This is the exact opposite of that.
Even the teeniest-tiniest scratch on a Lamborghini Huracan Performante would probably make the owner roll their eyes and already count dollar bills for repairs, but not if the owner is this guy. His name is Humaid Albuqaish, and he is the richest man in Dubai and the richest social media star in the United Arab Emirates. He’s made somewhat of an image for himself by combining the two things no one should put together in the same sentence: large exotic pets and expensive, preferably custom cars.
In his most recent video on Instagram, Albuqaish shows off his playful interaction with one of his bear cubs. Yes, he has several. He’s sitting in the driver’s seat of a bright orange Huracan, with an apple in his hand that he’s offering to the bear. The window on the passenger side is open, so the bear should slide inside the vehicle through it – something Albuqaish has done before with the same cub but different vehicles.
This time, the stunt doesn’t work. As the cub clings to the window frame, its size and strength take the whole door out at the hinges, clean off. Look closer and you'll notice the rip is almost too clean, you know. The poor cub runs away from the vehicle scared and the owner’s reaction – the very opposite of what any other person would have done – is to laugh and continue to summon it back with the apple. A second video shows Albuqaish holding the broken door of the Lambo and having a hearty laugh.
Imagine being this rich.
Albuqaish’s feed is a fascinating (and gross, depending on who you ask) display of wealth and indifference, as he often puts the animals (including the big cats) on the hoods of these cars or even brings them inside for treats and playtime. In his defense, he claims he loves the animals and doesn’t sedate or maim them to make them less dangerous. He never offered an excuse for why he’s damaging his expensive cars for clicks, but you know what they say: it’s his money to do whatever he wants with it.
In his most recent video on Instagram, Albuqaish shows off his playful interaction with one of his bear cubs. Yes, he has several. He’s sitting in the driver’s seat of a bright orange Huracan, with an apple in his hand that he’s offering to the bear. The window on the passenger side is open, so the bear should slide inside the vehicle through it – something Albuqaish has done before with the same cub but different vehicles.
This time, the stunt doesn’t work. As the cub clings to the window frame, its size and strength take the whole door out at the hinges, clean off. Look closer and you'll notice the rip is almost too clean, you know. The poor cub runs away from the vehicle scared and the owner’s reaction – the very opposite of what any other person would have done – is to laugh and continue to summon it back with the apple. A second video shows Albuqaish holding the broken door of the Lambo and having a hearty laugh.
Imagine being this rich.
Both videos are mind-boggling to the extreme, if only because common sense tells us no wild animal should be kept as a pet or because no one should try to bring a bear inside a Lamborghini. Or any other car, for that matter. To Albuqaish, though, this is standard stuff: he’s had his home zoo for years, and he’s built an entire online fellowship with it and his fleet of expensive cars.The fleet includes anything from a Lamborghini Urus, a couple of Rolls-Royces (Wraith and Phantom), a couple of Lamborghini Huracans and a Gallardo, a Mercedes SLS AMG, a Ferrari LaFerrari and a 458 Italia, and a McLaren P1 Roadster. The menagerie counts on several bears and bear cubs, a white lioness and regular lions, tigers, including a white one, snakes, and monkeys of all kinds.
Albuqaish’s feed is a fascinating (and gross, depending on who you ask) display of wealth and indifference, as he often puts the animals (including the big cats) on the hoods of these cars or even brings them inside for treats and playtime. In his defense, he claims he loves the animals and doesn’t sedate or maim them to make them less dangerous. He never offered an excuse for why he’s damaging his expensive cars for clicks, but you know what they say: it’s his money to do whatever he wants with it.