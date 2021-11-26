Famous Billionaire Gets a New Stunning 377-Foot Superyacht With Underwater Lights

One of the privileges of being a billionaire is working with the best brands in any field. When it comes to superyachts, collaborating with a world-famous shipyard and a prestigious design studio can only lead to an exceptional “home away from home,” like the new Ahpo.
After completing sea trials, a couple of months ago, the majestic 377-foot (115 meters) Ahpo was finally delivered to its owner, who is not just a business magnate, but one of the billionaires that blended philanthropy with their successful careers.
Jamaican-Canadian Michael Lee-Chin was listed as one of the richest people in Canada and, together with Robert L. Johnson, was one of the first black billionaires to be listed by Forbes’ in its annual ranking back in 2001. His fortune mostly comes from a substantial stake in National Commercial Bank Jamaica, and his charitable acts include a whopping $30 million donation to the Royal Ontario Museum.
The tycoon is, apparently, also a yacht connoisseur, being described as a repeat client of the German Lurssen shipyard. The stunning Ahpo, initially known as Project Enzo, was designed by the equally-famous Nuvolari Lenard studio. Its impressive six decks display a fully equipped gym and a beauty salon, in addition to the spa, swimming pool, and jacuzzi. Clearly intended for entertainment, the luxury yacht boasts a dancefloor and a piano, as well as a movie theater.
One of its most striking features is a premium underwater lights system that creates a dazzling atmosphere in the evening. The guests on board will also get to enjoy excellent Wi-Fi connectivity and seven luxurious suites. Unfortunately, we can’t peak inside Ahpo, as its interior is still kept secret, but it’s no doubt as gorgeous as the exterior.
This Lurssen yacht was also built with eco-friendly features, including a Dynamic Positioning capability that helps “preserve delicate marine environments” and a heat recovery system for heating the swimming pool.
Michael Lee-Chin can already start enjoying his new luxury megayacht, which will also become available for charter starting from next year – for a very high price, no doubt.
