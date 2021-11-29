Inside the Surprising Gunyah Tiny House, a Fully Off-Grid Stylish Home Away From Home

For those who enjoy going on road trips and connecting with nature, a literal home away from home can be the perfect solution, as long as it’s also easy to carry around and fully off-grid. The Gunyah tiny home ticks all the boxes while also being surprisingly stylish.
As a brand that specializes in tiny houses, Hauslein knows what folks are looking for, which is why it added the Gunyah, the tiniest model yet, to its range. Built in Port Macquarie, located in New South Wales, Australia, this mobile home also boasts a local aboriginal name, meaning “hut” or “shelter.” The Gunyah is meant for just two people who want to enjoy high-quality amenities and a cozy atmosphere while still being able to travel anywhere, anytime.
One of the smallest models out there, this tiny home is 16-foot (5 meters) long and 14-foot (4.3 meters) tall, weighing under 3 tons, which makes it easily towable by any 4WD, and convenient for most trips. Unfolding over 193.75 square feet (18 square meters), Gunyah’s living spaces include a kitchen with a large sink, a 2-burner gas stove, a breakfast bar, and space for a bar fridge, plus a lounge area, a bathroom, and a bedroom.
The use of high-quality materials makes this tiny home feel as luxurious as possible for an off-grid version. Built with termite-resistant timber on a durable trailer chassis, it also features red cedar cladding, solid pine paneling on the internal walls, plus beautiful cypress pine flooring and bench tops. Gunyah’s build is completed by eco-friendly fiberglass insulation and double aluminum windows with protective screens.
The team at Hauslein insisted on creating enough room for a full-size, ultra-comfy couch in each of its models, including the tiniest one, plus a large TV on the wall, for the perfect lounge area. A cypress pine ladder leads to the bedroom with enough space for a double mattress and a pretty skylight.
Although compact, the bathroom is equipped with a full-size shower, a traditional toilet, and a vanity unit with a backlit mirror. Throughout the house, guests will be pleased to find only high-quality fixtures.
Meant to be completely off-grid, Gunyah is fully transportable, and it comes with a 240 V plug-in power system, a hot water system, and a garden hose fitting, for connecting it to water supplies.
The latest and the most compact model in the Hauslein range, Gunyah, is available for sale, starting at $63,570 (AUD $89,100).
