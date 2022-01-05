Pure Watercraft Unveils All-Electric Pontoon Boat Fed by GM’s Battery Pack

Seattle-based electric boating company Pure Watercraft unveiled at this year's CES its all-electric pontoon boat created in partnership with General Motors (GM).
Boat sales have been rapidly climbing these past few years. The ongoing health crisis forced everyone to spend most of their time inside. As a result, people turned toward a lifestyle that allows them to go out more. And vessels are the ideal getaway for those seeking to disconnect from the outside world and spend time with their loved ones.
Pure Watercraft says that its all-electric pontoon boat brings together the best of both worlds, offering customers both an affordable and a luxurious “hassle-free” toy. There are no fluids that must be checked, and there’s no annual winterization, providing reliability and low-maintenance costs.
It’s a fun vessel that measures 24,7 ft (7,5 meters) in length. That’s enough room to fit up to 10 passengers on board. Depending on the customer’s need, the boat can be fitted with single or dual Pure Watercraft electric outboards. The Pure Outboard is a 25 kW electric motor that delivers the equivalent of 50 hp.
When equipped with the single outboard, the vessel can navigate at 15 mph (24 kph) and achieve a top speed of 23 mph (37 kph) when it features dual outboards.
It also has a GM battery pack of up to 66 kWh. The partnership between the automaker and the company was announced back in November when GM bought a 25 percent stake in Pure Watercraft. This all-electric watercraft is just the first out of many vessels expected to come out from this collaboration.
The electric boats will continue to “leverage Pure Watercraft’s innovative marine propulsion technology and experience in the commercial marine industry [as well as] GM’s engineering, supply chain, and manufacturing capabilities.”
If you want to find out more about the recently-unveiled pontoon boat, you can head to Pure Watercraft’s website. And if you think this is what you need, you can already pre-order the vessel. Pricing is expected to start at $45K if one opts for the single outboard version and $60K for the twin outboard one. The company estimates customer deliveries to begin in late 2022.
Pure Watercraft says that its all-electric pontoon boat brings together the best of both worlds, offering customers both an affordable and a luxurious “hassle-free” toy. There are no fluids that must be checked, and there’s no annual winterization, providing reliability and low-maintenance costs.
It’s a fun vessel that measures 24,7 ft (7,5 meters) in length. That’s enough room to fit up to 10 passengers on board. Depending on the customer’s need, the boat can be fitted with single or dual Pure Watercraft electric outboards. The Pure Outboard is a 25 kW electric motor that delivers the equivalent of 50 hp.
When equipped with the single outboard, the vessel can navigate at 15 mph (24 kph) and achieve a top speed of 23 mph (37 kph) when it features dual outboards.
It also has a GM battery pack of up to 66 kWh. The partnership between the automaker and the company was announced back in November when GM bought a 25 percent stake in Pure Watercraft. This all-electric watercraft is just the first out of many vessels expected to come out from this collaboration.
The electric boats will continue to “leverage Pure Watercraft’s innovative marine propulsion technology and experience in the commercial marine industry [as well as] GM’s engineering, supply chain, and manufacturing capabilities.”
If you want to find out more about the recently-unveiled pontoon boat, you can head to Pure Watercraft’s website. And if you think this is what you need, you can already pre-order the vessel. Pricing is expected to start at $45K if one opts for the single outboard version and $60K for the twin outboard one. The company estimates customer deliveries to begin in late 2022.